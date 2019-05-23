North sophomore Caleb Weber is becoming quite familiar with Veteran's Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids: He's two-for-two in qualifying for the Class 2A state boys tennis tournament.
But state will be a bit different for Weber when the tournament starts on Friday. Last season Weber qualified as part of a doubles team as a freshman.
This season, Weber is taking on the state tournament on his own since he qualified as a singles player.
"He's a pretty even-keeled player, so that will benefit him. I don't think the stage will be too big for him," North coach Scott Davidson said. "At districts, that was evident. He went up against some big players and just played his game. He wasn't big-eyed by the big school opponents. I think the experience last year at state showed the level he needed to improve to. I think he is pretty well prepared and I am looking forward to seeing how he does."
The 2A state tournament starts on Friday at 10 a.m. The coaches meeting starts at 8 a.m. and the seeding meeting will immediately follow.
Weber doesn't know his seed yet, but since he is a district champion, he should earn a top-eight seed. Weber needs two wins to advance to Saturday's portion of the state tournament.
"I think he's got a good chance to get to Saturday, which is always the key," Davidson said. "He needs to get two wins and from what I've seen around the state, he can play with everyone. So hopefully he can play well."
Weber was able to set himself apart from the players on this side of the state by the way he gets to the ball.
"He is such a quick player and he can get to so many balls. He finds a way to balls that most would give up on or can't get to," Davidson said. "He's gotten stronger and his serving is the biggest part that's improved. He can change the pace on people. He's made a lot of strikes and hopefully, he will continue to improve."
Davidson said if Weber makes the same improvements the next two seasons, he thinks Weber could become, from his knowledge, North's first four-time state qualifier.
"He is an all-around good guy. He's a tremendous student and that plays to him being a student of the game and to make adjustments," Davidson said. "He works his tail off and I am proud of him for how hard he works. He has embraced the North High tennis tradition."
Le Mars has two players competing at the Class 1A state tennis tournament at Byrnes Park Tennis Complex in Waterloo on Friday and Saturday. Le Mars senior Zach Wingert goes in as a district champion and junior Josh Pratt was the runner-up.
Bishop Heelan's Brenden Frey, a senior, and Koby Bork, a junior, were the district doubles champions and will compete in 1A state doubles. Senior Sean Moran and freshman Colin Reis of Denison-Schleswig were the runners-up and qualified for state. Spencer senior Marcus Klemme and junior Grant Carpenter will also compete in doubles play in 1A.
Le Mars will compete in the 1A state team tennis competition, which starts on Tuesday at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines. Le Mars, the No. 4 seed, plays top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier at 8:30 a.m. Pella is the No. 2 seed and Norwalk is the No. 3 seed.