SIOUX CITY — Christian Lavariega likes being on the front line.
The North High School senior scored four goals Monday in a Class 3A-Substate 1 quarterfinal at Riverside Field in a 4-0 Stars win over East.
The win is the third time this month the Stars (10-9) have beaten the Black Raiders. The last two wins came on May 2 and May 7.
Lavariega scored all four goals in the first half and did not play the final few minutes of the first half or the second half.
His first goal came 18 minutes, 15 seconds into the match on a big boot from goalkeeper Antony Tran, and Lavariega dribbled down the remaining third of the field and kicked the ball from right to left past Black Raiders keeper Ernesto Mercado.
“We were kind of getting dominated at first, and that goal kind of just cut the chain loose,” Lavariega said. “It just boosted us. I saw (Tran) get the ball, I saw that I had a lot of space, and we just made eye contact.
“He sent me a nice ball,” Lavariega added. “I got a little lucky on my first touch. After that, I went with the flow and then I placed it in not knowing where the goalie was because they were closing me down.”
Lavariega’s second goal followed 1:24 later when the Stars kept attacking, and Abdullahi Yusuf found Lavariega in the middle of the box.
The Stars’ next goal came with exactly 16 minutes left in the first half, and Lavariega scored on a penalty kick after junior Mario Enriquez was fouled attempting a shot on goal.
Lavariega’s last goal came with 11:28 left in the first half.
“He’s been one of our leaders, and not just tonight’s game,” Stars coach Ricky Azpeitia said. “He took his opportunities (tonight). He was finishing goals. He was at the right moment and the right spot at the right time.”
The Stars senior doesn’t think he’s been on top of his game this season, but has scored four goals in a game in one other instance this season, and that came May 14 in a 5-2 win over Sioux Center, which received votes in the final Class 1A poll by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association.
“I guess I just score in pieces of four,” Lavariega said with a laugh. “Scoring a lot of goals has definitely boosted myself. My self-esteem is high.”
Lavariega, who will play soccer starting next season at Morningside, moved up to the front line — or “on top” — from the center midfielder position because that’s where he’ll play when he joins the Mustangs in the fall.
“They decided to give me more time up there, and to get more comfortable with the positioning,” Lavariega said. “(Azpeitia) just focused on the future for me. It was a huge adjustment, because I would always go down to help out the center-mid(fielders).”
Lavariega had to learn he didn’t have to drop back. He had to worry about scoring now and will do so for the next four-plus years.
It took Lavariega until his first goal to get used to the new position, and once he did, he took on more responsibility. That goal came on April 2 in North’s second game against West.
“I’m used to defending so much, but after a couple games, it changed everything,” Lavariega said. “I’m not saving us from getting scored on anymore. I got to score the goals now.”
Lavariega now leads the team with 13 goals, as he surpassed Saymon Hagos’ 11.
Tran also recorded a shutout, and the Stars senior recorded 10 saves and was removed after 76 ½ minutes of play. East gave Tran two tough shots where he had to jump or dive to grab the ball.
The Black Raiders had 11 shots on goal. Stars reserve goalie Kenneth Gonzalez picked up the final save in the last minute of an East corner kick.
It’s the sixth time the Stars’ defense has shut out their opponent, and the first time since blanking the Wolverines 1-0 on May 3.
“It was nice to know that the defense did their job,” Tran said. “They didn’t take too many quality shots.”
Next up, the Stars will face Waukee at its place at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Warriors (17-0) are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, and they haven’t lost a match since May 11, 2018.
The Black Raiders (3-9) had six shots that weren’t on goal and had one last-minute corner kick. They end the season losing eight of their last nine. Their only win in the month of May came last Monday in a 2-0 win over Bishop Heelan.