SIOUX CITY -- North High School junior Jaysen Bouwers realizes he can be more of a gung-ho runner this upcoming cross country season.
Bouwers is the lead runner for the Stars boys team this season, and with another year comes with strength and confidence.
Bouwers has gotten to the point where he would rather run fast and lose than win and know he didn’t give his all.
For example, Bouwers ran with full effort during Monday’s practice where the Stars ran 400-meter intervals around the softball complex, but Bouwers didn’t win every leg. He won a couple, but others -- like Colin Greenwell -- beat him to the makeshift finish line near coach Abdier Marrero.
“I feel like he’s got a good idea of where he is now whereas before, he had a good idea of how good he was but he didn’t know how to compare himself,” Marrero said. “Now he understands with where he is now that he’s seen kids on the eastern side of the state and he’s more aggressive.”
Marrero also credited Bouwers with handling the success better and being a better vocal team leader for the Stars.
Bouwers won the district cross country meet last season with a time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds, and then was a state-qualifier for the state track and field meet last season in the Class 4A 3,200 meet, but he did not finish the race in May in Des Moines.
Bouwers admitted that the state meet “hurt a lot” last season and that his mindset throughout the spring was garbled.
Bouwers and the Stars started their season Tuesday at Ankeny Centennial, and his mindset is fresh and new.
“I want to do my fastest, and beat as many people as possible,” Bouwers said. “Winning races showed me that I can do it a lot. Now I know how to do it, and what that feels like, it’s not as hard to do it in the future.”
Greenwell, meanwhile, wants the individual MRAC title, and he’ll try to be the first to cross the finish line in dashing style, unlike Bouwers.
Bouwers is more of a tactical runner, but Greenwell is a sprinter by trade. He goes as fast as he can until the fuel light comes on.
Greenwell, who finished second in last year’s MRAC meet to Bouwers, wants to be the big star at the big meets, and not just necessarily at the MRAC meet later this season in Le Mars.
He isn’t afraid to look at the big picture -- even in August -- and figure out what needs to get done for the Stars to improve upon their 15th-place finish at state as a team.
Greenwell was North’s leading runner at the state meet, as the then-sophomore was 72nd when he crossed the finish line at 17:22.
“Colin is really focused, and he is hands down his own biggest critic,” Marrero said. “Anytime the team gets on the podium, that sends him to another level. He loves being a part of a team and a family. When the whole family is doing well, he’s doing his part.
“Colin has such good leg speed and he’s built himself up to be a faster starter,” Marrero added. “Jaysen has learned to key off of that. We as a team know that if Colin is ahead of Jaysen early, we’re about to have a good day as a team.”
East’s leader is a freshman
When East takes the course Thursday in the Bishop Heelan meet that’ll be run in North Sioux City, the Black Raiders will have a freshman at the front of the line.
Dylan Nation will head the front of the line, just as he has for the Black Raiders for the middle school program.
Nation ran a 10:01 last September at West’s eighth-grade two-mile race. East coach Nick Gaul has known about Nation’s potential for awhile.
His teammates aren’t bothered by the fact that the No. 1 runner is a freshman.
"They knew Dylan coming in was gonna be a tough kid,” Gaul said. “They knew he was probably going to be the number one runner. He's turned into a leader. My juniors and seniors say, they're like, ‘Dude, he's gonna help us out, we've got no problem with that.’”
Nation doesn’t think about being the lead guy for the Black Raiders. He just shuts that out and tries to be a team player every day.
“I want to encourage others,” Nation said.
When asked what the competition was going to be like at the varsity level, Nation didn’t describe it in a vague way.
He specifically mentioned Bouwers’ name.
“I just have to let the pain go through me and not think about it,” Nation said. “I have to keep on running. I just run. I think I have a good chance of getting first in the first meet.”
Heelan hoping to break spell
Over the last three seasons, the Bishop Heelan boys team hasn’t made it to state as a team. The Crusaders want to break that spell and believe runners like seniors John Greer and Cole Satterwhite and sophomore Jackson Freenbern can lead the pack.
“I think it's going to take for sure our top three to go with each other, and then it's going to take two or three other guys to say, ‘Okay, I've got to be that guy,’” Crusaders coach Todd Roerig said. “Our lineup will not probably switch as much as the girls, but there's going to probably be some different runners in there from meet to meet. We're going to have a couple of guys step up and say, ‘I got to be the guy,’ or, ‘I want to be the guy,’ and that's what it's going to take for them to be successful as a team.”
Greer lets his running do the talking. He doesn’t say much but knows if the Crusaders are going to have a chance to compete with Le Mars and Spencer at districts, he has to have a good season.
Greer finished in 44th place last season at the Lewis Central state-qualifiying meet. Greer believes he can make it to the 16:30 mark while qualifying for state.
“You have to get little victories every day,” Greer said. “Just waking up every day and knowing that you’re improving and just doing it and not giving up.”
Greer and Satterwhite trained together throughout the summer and used a training program that pushed one another.
“We were doing 40 to 45 miles a week, just like long runs, tempos,” Greer said. “It gets you focused and ready to go. It gives you a confidence boost.”
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON: Ty Shoulders will attempt to return to the state meet in his junior year.
Shoulders is ranked 19th in the Class 3A preseason poll. Last season, Shoulders led the Warriors at the state meet where he ended up in 24th with a time of 17:12. That team was filled with seniors, but the only other returner from that state-qualifying team is junior Nick Muller, who finished in 88th place.
WEST: The Wolverines had two runners in the top-30 at last season’s state-qualifying meet, and both of those runners return.
West juniors Ray Gonzalez finished in 23rd (17:53) and Deven Henry crossed the finish line in 28th place in 18:10.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN: Sophomore Eric Brannon is the lone metro boys runner with a top-10 preseason ranking.
The IATC ranked Brannon in the No. 8 spot going into the season. He finished in 10th place at the West Sioux state-qualifying meet, then Brannon finished in 13th as a freshman at state (16:51).
DAKOTA VALLEY: Joe Graves returns for his senior year, and at the state meet, Graves was the 60th runner in Class A.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The Cardinals will try to find a new No. 1 runner, as Zekariya Abdela graduated after he finished in sixth place in last year’s Class B meet.