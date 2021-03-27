Sioux City North, Sioux City East open outdoor season at Millard North

OMAHA — The East and North high school track teams combined to place in the top-3 several times Saturday at the Millard North Relays in Omaha.

The Stars' 1,600-meter medley relay won the event with a time of 3 minutes, 44.6 seconds. The four Stars who ran that race were Dante Hansen, Eduardo Moradel, Colin Greenwell and Gabe Nash.

East's girls relay team in the sprint medley relay finished second, as Alyssa Erick, Ella Jepsen, Marissa Cliff and Kaia Downs finished the race in 4:42.5.

The Black Raiders also finished second in the 4x1 girls relay. Their time was 53.3 seconds. The four who ran that race were Trinity Wagner, Elli Harris, Bella Gorgon and Erick.

The Black Raiders and Stars went second and third in the 4x65 shuttle-hurdle relays. East edged North 43.4-44.4.

The four Black Raider runners were Owen Hoak, Logan Dolphin, Carson Pinkerton and Destiny Adams. For North, it was Ethan Dallen, Lorcan Christensen, Eric Rasmussen and Lincoln Hinrich.

The Stars then recorded two bronze-medal placings in the two distance races.

The Stars' 4x800 time was 10:59.20. The four who ran that were Hannah Mogensen, Lauren Hauge, Nicole Zuehl and Elena Guevara.