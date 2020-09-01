Sioux City North sweeps Sioux City West to open Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference play

SIOUX CITY -- The North High School volleyball team faced plenty of tough competition during its first weekend of action when the Stars played at the Bellevue West Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
The Stars lost their first four matches, including one to the defending Class 2A state champions Western Christian, but North closed out the tournament with a three-set win over Bishop Heelan.
Tuesday's match wasn't going to provide much leeway for North either.
West was coming off a win to start the season and the Wolverines are coached by former Stars' assistant Jess Becker.
While West gave North plenty of resistance on Tuesday, the Stars usually had an answer and came away with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 sweep to open Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference play to improve to 2-4 on the season.
"We knew coming in that we not going to underestimate West. Coaching with Jess, I knew West was going to be coached up and their energy was going to be there," North coach Monica Chamberlain said. "We talked about some of the things we failed to do over the weekend and worked hard in practice. We worked on blocking, which I thought we did well. Our hitters were determined to come in and be more efficient.
"Second set, we kind of let them in. We came back in the third set and put it away. Kudos to West, they played a great game."
West was coming off a win over Elk Point-Jefferson, a state tournament team in South Dakota last season, and falls to 1-1 with the loss.
Becker said this match shows the Wolverines what they need to work on moving forward.
"We are working on the West culture here," Becker said. "We are working on having a positive mindset, having a good work ethic and all of those good things. Although it didn't show in that last set, that first and second set, you could see how the girls pushed and how they worked well together. Moving forward, just work on the basics I've been teaching and continue being good teammates and encouraging each other."
North jumped out to an early lead in the first set but West chipped away and a small run got the Wolverines within four at 14-10. But the Stars stretched the lead out to eight at 20-12 and got a couple of kills and a block from senior middle hitter Courtney Johnson to close out the set.
The Stars were up 16-10 in the second set when West went on a 10-2 run to take a 20-18 lead. But three straight errors gave North the lead at 21-20. West bounced back and got back-to-back kills, including one by senior Payton Monroe, for a 22-21 lead.
Junior Madison Craighead tied the set up with a kill and then an error gave the Stars the lead. Craighead teamed with senior Caitlyn Miller for a block and she finished the second set with a kill for a 25-22 victory.
North's two middles, Craighead and Johnson, led the Stars offense on Tuesday. Craighead had seven kills and Johnson finished with six. Craighead also had one solo block and two block assists to go along with seven touchdowns. Johnson had one solo block and one block assist while adding seven touches.
"Courtney played really well this weekend, too," Chamberlain said. "Hopefully our middles keep doing this because we definitely need it."
North's serving took over in the third set, which West led 7-6 before a two-hit violation tied it at 7-7 and sent senior Isabelle Hesse back to serve. She five straight aces during a 7-0 run to put the Stars up 13-7.
North finished with eight aces in the third set and cruised to a 25-13 set win to finish off the sweep.
"We started working on serving more aggressively, making people move and opening up our vision to see the holes on the court," Chamberlain said. "So it has been something we are working on. Still has room for improvement."
Senior Ysabella Arredondo finished with five kills for Stars and senior Olivia O'Brien had 18 assists.
Sophomore Maya Augustine and junior Gabby Wagner each had five kills for West, which had five aces as a team. Junior Eneyada Vasquez had 14 assists.
"We will get there and we are still working and improving every single day," Becker said. "I believe in this team and I think we are going to start building our confidence. We will get there in no time."
