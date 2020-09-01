Sioux City North sweeps Sioux City West to open Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference play

North's two middles, Craighead and Johnson, led the Stars offense on Tuesday. Craighead had seven kills and Johnson finished with six. Craighead also had one solo block and two block assists to go along with seven touchdowns. Johnson had one solo block and one block assist while adding seven touches.

"Courtney played really well this weekend, too," Chamberlain said. "Hopefully our middles keep doing this because we definitely need it."

North's serving took over in the third set, which West led 7-6 before a two-hit violation tied it at 7-7 and sent senior Isabelle Hesse back to serve. She five straight aces during a 7-0 run to put the Stars up 13-7.

North finished with eight aces in the third set and cruised to a 25-13 set win to finish off the sweep.

"We started working on serving more aggressively, making people move and opening up our vision to see the holes on the court," Chamberlain said. "So it has been something we are working on. Still has room for improvement."

Senior Ysabella Arredondo finished with five kills for Stars and senior Olivia O'Brien had 18 assists.

Sophomore Maya Augustine and junior Gabby Wagner each had five kills for West, which had five aces as a team. Junior Eneyada Vasquez had 14 assists.

"We will get there and we are still working and improving every single day," Becker said. "I believe in this team and I think we are going to start building our confidence. We will get there in no time."

