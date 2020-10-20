Sioux City North volleyball sweeps West in first round of regions

SIOUX CITY -- Not only was it the start of Class 5A region play on Tuesday for the Sioux City North volleyball team, it’s the first time in a couple of weeks that the Stars have been fully healthy.
Junior middle hitter Madison Craighead missed some time with an injury but returned on Tuesday. Another Star missed a couple of weeks because of quarantining and she was back in action Tuesday as well.
While the first set wasn’t as crisp in the 5A region quarterfinal against West at North High School as coach Monica Chamberlain would’ve liked, the Stars still controlled most of the match for a 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 sweep.
“First game was a little closer than I expected it to be but that’s kind of typical for us,” Chamberlain said. “We came back in the second set and put them away. Third set, we tried some different people just to kind of see. Just trying some different things before Thursday.”
North’s next match is on Thursday in a 5A semifinal at rival East.
With the win, North improved to 19-14 on the season.
The Stars are already guaranteed a winning record, which was a goal of Chamberlain’s as she is in the second year of her tenure as North's coach.
The winning record is the first one for Stars since the 2010 season when they went 28-11. The 19 wins are also the most since 2017 when North had the same amount of victories.
North went 14-24 in Chamberlain’s first season in 2019.
“Stepping stones. That was one of my goals this year, to be above .500,” Chamberlain said. “That one we accomplished so hopefully we can continue to kind of build off that. It’s nice to say you have a winning season, but sometimes you do wish it was even better.”
The loss ends West’s season with a 6-13 record.
But the Wolverines did hit the five-win mark, which was a goal first-year West coach Jessica Becker set for the team this season.
It’s the most victories West has had in a season since 2007 when the Wolverines won eight matches.
Last season West went 4-25.
“I am very proud of what we accomplished this season,” Becker said. “We accomplished more than that. Now we believe that we can do it and we can progress from six wins and get even more next year.”
West also retains most of its players since the Wolverines only have three seniors - Payton Monroe, Tayden Fairbanks and Yuriczi Montes - this season.
Montes and Monroe combined 63 kills with Montes getting 20 blocks. Fairbanks had 13 aces on the season.
So the Wolverines return all of their back row, their setter and a good portion of their attack.
“Having these juniors back next year, they know how I coach, they know my philosophy and they know each other as well,” Becker said. “Having that chemistry is going to help them build off each other and build our program even more next year.”
West had a 5-4 lead when North went on a 10-1 run, which featured back-to-back blocks and also a kill from Courtney Johnson, for a 14-6 lead.
West got within two twice and was within three at 23-20 when Johnson had back-to-back kills to give North the 1-0 lead with the 25-20 victory.
Johnson had eight kills, two aces, one solo block and one block assist. She was the team-leader in blocks coming into the match with 70 to go along with 132 kills and 28 aces.
“Courtney has been playing very well, all-around,” Chamberlain said. “She has had a pretty consistent year. I feel like she has been on most games with the exception of one or two.”
Bella Arredondo led North with nine kills, Hannah Mogensen had six kills and Craighead had five. Olivia O’Brien had 28 assists and Avery Beller and Sidney Chamberlain each had nine digs.
“Bella hit really well tonight. We started speeding up the game, which we should’ve done a long time ago, and she seems to be connecting better with those,” Chamberlain said. “Finding that out now is nice and it’s the perfect time of the season.
“Maddie coming in for two sets, five kills, she did good. She was excited to be back out there and just doing her thing.”
North started the second set on an 8-1 run and never let up as the Stars went up 2-0 with the 25-9 victory.
West had a 4-2 lead early in the third when North went on a 9-1 run to take an 11-5 lead. The Stars held onto the lead the rest of the way and finished the sweep with a 25-17 victory.
