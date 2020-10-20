Sioux City North volleyball sweeps West in first round of regions

SIOUX CITY -- Not only was it the start of Class 5A region play on Tuesday for the Sioux City North volleyball team, it’s the first time in a couple of weeks that the Stars have been fully healthy.

Junior middle hitter Madison Craighead missed some time with an injury but returned on Tuesday. Another Star missed a couple of weeks because of quarantining and she was back in action Tuesday as well.

While the first set wasn’t as crisp in the 5A region quarterfinal against West at North High School as coach Monica Chamberlain would’ve liked, the Stars still controlled most of the match for a 25-20, 25-9, 25-17 sweep.

“First game was a little closer than I expected it to be but that’s kind of typical for us,” Chamberlain said. “We came back in the second set and put them away. Third set, we tried some different people just to kind of see. Just trying some different things before Thursday.”

North’s next match is on Thursday in a 5A semifinal at rival East.

With the win, North improved to 19-14 on the season.

The Stars are already guaranteed a winning record, which was a goal of Chamberlain’s as she is in the second year of her tenure as North's coach.