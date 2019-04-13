SIOUX CITY — Even at the biggest regular-season track and field meet in the city, West High School freshman Holly Duax acted like a veteran runner.
Duax took the title of the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Sioux City Relays at Olsen Stadium in 12.14 seconds, just one-tenth of a second behind the meet record set by West's Khenadi Jones three years ago.
When Duax crossed the finish line, she didn't celebrate loudly like a surprised freshman. She's been on the top spot on the awards podium many times already this season -- which does come to Duax's surprise.
Duax shook her head when she was asked whether she expected the burst of success. She also let out a small laugh.
So, why is Duax surprised at her success?
"Just in the way that I'm constantly getting better," Duax said. "I might peak, but I keep on getting better so that's good. Like, my sister (Amelia) ran a couple years ago and she ran with Khenadi, and Khenadi was super fast, and when I compared myself to her, I was really surprised at how close we were.
“A lot of people told me that I was going to peak,” Duax added. “I proved them wrong, because I keep getting better.”
The Wolverines freshman knew that she had speed and talent a couple years ago, but most junior high student-athletes aren’t tasked with intense practices that most high school teams face.
Once Duax got varsity-level training and competition, that made her better. She wishes she would’ve seen more of that as a seventh- and eighth-grader.
“I would’ve gotten more used to the competition,” Duax said. “Being fast isn’t going to be enough. You have to have a good start and know how to run the race.”
Coming into the season, Duax didn’t know how to start out of the blocks.
So, she took several reps as the season started, and it’s worked so far.
“I knew I was supposed to push off hard, but I always popped up right away,” Duax said. “So, I’ve been learning to come out at a lower angle.”
Duax entered Saturday with the fastest time among all Iowa high school sprinters in the 200, and holds the second-fastest time in the 100 among Class 4A girls competitors.
West freshman Lily Juhnke took second in the 100 (12.97) while East senior Myerra Parker was fourth (13.27).
Inlay wins again
East senior Ardell Inlay won the boys 100-meter dash by nearly a quarter of a second, but he’s ready to face tougher competition.
Inlay won with a time of 10.87, which is .13 seconds behind his season-high that he got earlier this month in Yankton, S.D.
“I haven’t had a lot of competition until this meet,” Inlay said. “I think it’ll help a lot. People will help you push you and help you keep going. Today lets me know where I’m at and what I have to do.”
Jorma Schwedler of Sergeant Bluff-Luton was second (11.10) and East junior Kayden Jones was fifth (11.49).
South Sioux’s Hansen edges Gardner
South Sioux City junior Megan Hansen didn’t quit after hitting the first hurdle in the 100-meter hurdle race.
The Cardinals sprinter won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.59, and she beat East junior Laken Gardner, who finished in 16.07.
“I didn’t expect to get first, I thought I was going to get third,” Hansen said. “I did what my coaches said, reach with the hurdle.”
However, Hansen didn’t give herself much time to warm up — because she arrived later than anticipated.
Hansen admitted she arrived late to the meet, and the flow of the meet was going well enough in the morning session that events were ahead of schedule.
Hansen didn’t give herself much time to get ready, but she proved she didn’t need the extra time.
Local dominance in the girls 800
The top-four spots in the girls 800 were taken by metro runners.
Bishop Heelan’s Ashley Aesoph and Madison Jochum took the champion and runner-up spots with Aesoph leading the way in 2:21.00. Jochum followed by .51 seconds.
Sioux City East freshmen Kaia Downs and Alex Radcliffe were the next two to cross the finish line. Downs was at 2:26 and Radcliffe 2:28.62.
Star of the show
Glenwood senior Janette Schraft took home three titles on Saturday.
First, she had the fastest time in the 3,000-meter run in 10 minutes, 19 seconds, which is a season best.
She also won the 1,500 (4:46.65) and and the 400 hurdles (1:05.23). She is ranked in the top three in all three events, and she has the fastest time among all 400mH runners.
Other area winners of note
- Heelan’s Keyontre Clark took the long-jump title by getting a jump of 20 feet, 7 ½ inches. He entered Saturday as the No. 16 ranked long jumper in Class 3A.
- Lawton-Bronson's Ben Thelander cleared the 6-foot mark in the high jump.
South Sioux junior Nya Diew set two school records en route to winning the discus (148-10) and the shot (44-8.5). Both marks are among the leaders in the state of Nebraska.
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy in the 100-meter hurdles (14.84).