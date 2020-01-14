Sioux City Spartans beat Storm Lake, Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans boys' swim team picked up two wins on Monday against Storm Lake and Spencer. The Spartans beat Storm Lake 83-7 and even though Spencer won six of the 11 events, the Spartans still pulled out a 57-37 victory.

Sioux City's Owen Hoak won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.28. Easton Gelinne won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.62 seconds. Alec McEntagger won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:28.99. Kohen Rankin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.94.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City's team of Reed Adajar, Carter Vande Vegte, Isaac Holzerland and Gelinne won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:40.20.

Spencer's team of Ethan Heiter, Connor Tigges, Cole DeVlaeminck and Nic Rienert won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:44.32. Those four also won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:32.97.

Tigges went on to win the 200-yard IM in 2:12.54. Heiter won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.65 and the 100-yard backstroke in 58.89. DeVlaeminck won the 100-yard butterfly in 58.59.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0