Sioux City Spartans defeat Carroll

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Spartans had their closest meet of the season but the Spartans still won by 50 points, defeating Carroll 110-60 on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Spencer Kakacheck won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.55. Reed Adajar won the 200-yard IM in 2:19.07. Tanner Danner won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.67. Brody Spies won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.69. Owen Hoak won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.11. Alec McEntaffer won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:40.46. Noah Winkel won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.88. Soren Peterson won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.63.
Adajar, Spies, Easton Gelinne and Hoak combined to win the 200-yard rrelay in 1:35.83.
Adajar, Isaac Holzerland, Gelinne and Hoak won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:34.91.