Sioux City Spartans perform well in Atlantic

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans boys' swimming team had a good showing in Atlantic on Thursday.
The Spartans team of Owen Hoak, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Carter Vande Vegte won the 200-yard medley relay.
Rankin went on to win the 50-yard freestyle in 22.91 seconds. Hoak went on to win the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.68.
Rankin, Adajar, Hoak and Easton Gelinne then teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:30.38.
Rankin, Vande Vegte, Hoak and Reed Adajar teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.09.
Alec McEntaffer won the 200-yard IM in 2:15.41. Spencer Kakacheck won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.40. Noah Winkel won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.61.