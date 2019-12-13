Sioux City Spartans perform well in Atlantic
PREP SWIMMING

Sioux City Spartans perform well in Atlantic

ATLANTIC, Iowa -- The Sioux City Spartans boys' swimming team had a good showing in Atlantic on Thursday.

The Spartans team of Owen Hoak, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Carter Vande Vegte won the 200-yard medley relay.

Rankin went on to win the 50-yard freestyle in 22.91 seconds. Hoak went on to win the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.68.

Rankin, Adajar, Hoak and Easton Gelinne then teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:30.38.

Rankin, Vande Vegte, Hoak and Reed Adajar teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:34.09.

Alec McEntaffer won the 200-yard IM in 2:15.41. Spencer Kakacheck won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.40. Noah Winkel won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.61.

