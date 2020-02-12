Sioux City Spartans state qualifiers come from seven different schools

Rankin is part of two relays, the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle. In order to work on relays, all members have to be present, but it’s harder with Rankin having to travel the 57-mile, one-way trip.

“Kohen doesn’t come down every single night, because it’s too much of a drive,” Eric Hoak said. “If we have free time to work on relays, I just have to make sure that it doesn’t come on a night when he’s not there. It does make it difficult. I do try during the season to keep the relays as consistent as I can.”

Rankin still gets a workout in when he’s not in Sioux City. Sioux Center has a club team and a pool that he can get his work done in.

When Rankin shows up, the swimmers tend to drift toward his leadership, even though the Comets swimmer is only a sophomore.

He leads by example by swimming fast and putting in the necessary yards.

“His biggest miss when he’s not around his is camaraderie,” Eric Hoak said. “If he doesn’t make a practice, I’m not going to belittle him. I also know he has goals that he’s trying to keep.”