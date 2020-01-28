Sioux City Spartans swimming beats Storm Lake, South Sioux
PREP SWIMMING

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Spartans boys' swimming team defeated Storm Lake and South Sioux during a senior night on Tuesday. Sioux City beat Storm Lake 78-11 and took down South Sioux 83-5. Storm Lake beat South Sioux 35-20.

Sioux City's final meet is on Thursday when it hosts the conference meet at 5 p.m. at West High School's pool.

Sioux City's team of James Dean, Kohen Rankin, Brody Spies and Alex McEntaffer won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:47.17.

Easton Gelinne, Carter Vande Vegte, Reed Adajar and Owen Hoak teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:33.50. Adajar, Vande Vegte and Gelinne then teamed up with Spencer Kakacheck to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:35.54.

Drake VanMeter won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.91 and he won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:10.00.

Jacob Licht won the 200-yard IM in 2:29.95 and he won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.26.

Joseph DeBates won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.08 seconds. Soren Peterson won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.45. R.J. Breen won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.48. Hayden Gamble won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:07.34.

