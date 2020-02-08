Sioux City, Spencer sends qualifiers for state swimming meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Sioux City Spartans boys swimming team qualified for seven different events Saturday at the district meet at Fort Dodge High School.
Kohen Rankin and Owen Hoak made it to the state meet in four different events. The state meet is next weekend in Iowa City.
Rankin made the cut in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 free relay, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Rankin won the 100 breaststroke in 58.05 seconds. Rankin was the only swimmer in the race to finish in less than a minute.
With the win, Rankin is ranked fourth in the state going into the championship meet.
In the 200 IM, Rankin finished third (1:59.07) in between three other Waukee swimmers. Rankin owns the No. 13 seed going into the meet.
Hoak individually qualified in the 50 free and the 100 free. Hoak finished in fifth in the 50 free (22.05).
In the 100 free, Hoak was fourth (48.33). He is seeded 13th for next weekend's meet.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoak also was a qualifier for the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
The Spartans finished fourth during the 200 free relay in 90 seconds. Easton Gilinne and Reed Adajar joined Rankin and Hoak in that race. The Spartans were in second after the opening leg of the race.
The Spartans are ranked 14th in the 200 free relay for state.
Sioux City again placed fourth in the 400 relay. Gilinne, Brody Spies, Reed Adajar and Hoak finished in 3:24.85, good for a No. 22 seed for state.
Noah Winkel, Rankin, Spies and Carter Vande Vegte helped earn a state bid in the 200 medley relay. They finished fourth (1:41.35) and Vande Vegte had the fastest split as the anchor (22.54).
The 200 medley relay team is ranked 20th heading into state.
SPENCER
The Spencer Tigers will be represented in three races next weekend.
Tigers freshman Reid Tigges (fourth) and junior Ethan Heiter (sixth) both made the cut in the 50 free. Tigges has the No. 12 seed after swimming the race in 21.81 on Saturday, and Heiter is 22nd with a time of 22.13.
The Tigers also qualified in the 200 freestyle relay. The quartet of Cole DeVlaeminck, Reid Tigges, Connor Tigges and Heiter finished second Saturday in 1:28.61, behind Ames (1:28.17).