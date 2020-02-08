Sioux City, Spencer sends qualifiers for state swimming meet

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Sioux City Spartans boys swimming team qualified for seven different events Saturday at the district meet at Fort Dodge High School.

Kohen Rankin and Owen Hoak made it to the state meet in four different events. The state meet is next weekend in Iowa City.

Rankin made the cut in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 free relay, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

Rankin won the 100 breaststroke in 58.05 seconds. Rankin was the only swimmer in the race to finish in less than a minute.

With the win, Rankin is ranked fourth in the state going into the championship meet.

In the 200 IM, Rankin finished third (1:59.07) in between three other Waukee swimmers. Rankin owns the No. 13 seed going into the meet.

Hoak individually qualified in the 50 free and the 100 free. Hoak finished in fifth in the 50 free (22.05).

In the 100 free, Hoak was fourth (48.33). He is seeded 13th for next weekend's meet.

Hoak also was a qualifier for the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.