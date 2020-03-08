Sioux City star Jacqui Kalin returns to basketball in broadcasting role

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Jacqui Kalin loved being back behind a microphone this week at the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union basketball tournament.
Kalin, a North High School graduate, was a color analyst for the IGHSAU Digital Network during the quarterfinals and semifinals, then helped call two championship games for Iowa PBS on Friday and Saturday night.
In all, Kalin was behind the mic for eight games throughout the week, and that included being a part of the Class 3A championship game between Bishop Heelan and North Polk.
“Being a part of this week has been incredible,” said Kalin after calling Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal between the Crusaders and Des Moines Christian. “I was just talking to Jean Berger, the executive director of the IGHSAU, and we were just talking about how I haven’t been back to the state tournament in quite some time. And, just being back here to kind of get back into basketball since it’s not a huge part of my life … it’s been fun in that regard.”
Kalin is a member of the IGHSAU Basketball Hall of Fame.
Kalin left Sioux City to go play college basketball at Northern Iowa, where she won the Jackie Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year twice. She scored 2,081 points as a Panthers guard.
After her collegiate tenure with the Panthers, she played professionally in Israel.
Kalin then came back to the Midwest to be a women’s assistant basketball coach at Drake, but shortly then stepped away from basketball.
Basketball quickly came back into her life as she became a color analyst for Around the Corner Productions, which helps ESPN cover Missouri Valley games, so she could still be around the Drake and Northern Iowa programs.
Brad Wells was usually the play-by-play man when Kalin was doing those games, and Wells, who was by Kalin’s side for the 2A and 3A games, recommended Kalin to the IGHSAU as a fresh voice.
Berger and the athletic union agreed, and Kalin returned to Wells Fargo Arena after helping the Stars win the 2007 Class 4A championship her senior year.
“I will say being back at this tournament, I have goosebumps just talking about it,” Kalin said. “It really does bring those juices back out of me. I’ve done a little bit of broadcasting at the college level, but I hope this is something I can do every year, if possible. This is such a great tournament and there are great people putting it on.”
Nowadays, Kalin and her partner, Sara Marx, are changing up their lifestyle and living out of a restored van.
“Sometimes, less is more, and that minimalist movement and winding down your things to basic necessities … one of the reasons we chose this lifestyle is that she’s a leathersmith and we travel a lot,” Kalin said. “I work remotely during the year at a camp during the summer, and for the two of us to travel for our jobs and for fun, too, it’s been a good fit for us.”
Kalin is a staff life and development coordinator at the Herzl Camp in Webster, Wis., which is located about 69 miles south of Duluth, Minnesota.
USD recruit Larkins plays at state
Grace Larkins’ first impression of the University of South Dakota campus was a good one.
It was so good, in fact, that the Southeast Polk High School junior guard committed to the Coyotes before the school year started, and after losing eventual state champion Johnston in the quarterfinals on Monday, her face lit up a little when she talked about USD.
“It just felt right, it felt like the perfect place for me,” Larkins said. “It feels really good to get it out of the way. Vermillion is a very hometown feel. It’s very family, and just like everything feels good.”
Larkins averaged 21.8 points per game in the regular season and the regionals, and she has already broken the Rams’ career record in points.
USD, meanwhile, is currently playing in the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.
IGHSAU tourney stays in DSM
The nation’s oldest girls high school state tournament will be remaining in Des Moines for another 10 years.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union signed a contract with Spectra last week, operators of the Iowa Events Center, to have the tourney remain at Wells Fargo Arena through the 2030 state tournament.
“The IGHSAU can’t imagine having the girls state basketball tournament anywhere other than Wells Fargo Arena,” Berger said. “It is the premier facility in Central Iowa and the facility staff work tirelessly to create a first-class tournament experience for our teams, fans, and communities. Given our history in Des Moines, we look forward to continuing the Iowa Girl tradition at Wells Fargo Arena for many years to come.”