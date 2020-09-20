Sioux City, The Arena wrestling gets big event with IA wrestle's Night of Conflict

"I had no doubt (that we would host). I knew in the back of my head that we had a shot. I think the guys at The Arena are truly in what they do for the Siouxland area," Koedam said. "I'm the wrestling guy and Dustin is a basketball guy and he spent more time working with Tony to get this. You just had a basketball guy negotiate with a wrestling guy to get the most prestigious wrestling event in Iowa besides the state tournament.

"Yeah the facility is nice and Sioux City is nice, but there have been so many people that approached Tony. Dustin saw this as a great way to bring something to Sioux City for wrestling fans."

The Arena has a capacity of 3,500 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a 25 percent max capacity for the event. So 650 tickets will be sold for Night of Conflict at The Arena each night but there are options to live stream the event on Rokfin and Long Lines Broadband.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite with presale general admission and VIP lounge area tickets available.