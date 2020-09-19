Sioux City, The Arena wrestling gets big event with IAwrestle's Night of Conflict

SIOUX CITY -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling coach Clint Koedam never wants to make it about west vs. east or west vs. central when it comes to wrestling in Iowa because all three areas have high-quality wrestlers.
However, Koedam knows just how significant it is that Sioux City and The Arena Sports Academy gets to host Night of Conflict, IAwrestle's premier prep wrestling event, on Sept. 25-26.
"I think Sioux City is a sleeper, kind of a host community for stuff like this. We have some pretty cool facilities," said Koedam, who is also the wrestling director for the Arena Wrestling Academy. "Any time you can take the best wrestlers in the state of Iowa, it's a privelage to showcase those guys."
Sioux City and The Arena faced stiff competition to host Night of Conflict, which is usually held on eastern side of the state. Carver-Hawkeye Arena is one of the past sites for the event and IAwrestle was looking at sites in Dubuque.
But Koedam said Arena Executive Director Dustin Cooper kept showcasing Sioux City and The Arena to Tony Hager, the founder and owner of IAwrestle.
The persistence paid off since Hager went with The Arena to host Night of Conflict, which will feature 11 girls' wrestling matches on Friday, Sept. 25, and 15 high school boys' matches on Saturday, Sept. 26. Both nights start at 6:30 p.m.
"I had no doubt (that we would host). I knew in the back of my head that we had a shot. I think the guys at The Arena are truly in what they do for the Siouxland area," Koedam said. "I'm the wrestling guy and Dustin is a basketball guy and he spent more time working with Tony to get this. You just had a basketball guy negotiate with a wrestling guy to get the most prestigious wrestling event in Iowa besides the state tournament.
"Yeah the facility is nice and Sioux City is nice, but there have been so many people that approached Tony. Dustin saw this as a great way to bring something to Sioux City for wrestling fans."
The Arena has a capacity of 3,500 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a 25 percent max capacity for the event. So 650 tickets will be sold for Night of Conflict at The Arena each night but there are options to live stream the event on Rokfin and Long Lines Broadband.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite with presale general admission and VIP lounge area tickets available.
"If emails, texts and phone calls are any indications, the amount of emails I've gotten are insane, my phone is ringing a lot and so many texts about this are coming through," Koedam said. "The great thing about Northwest Iowa is once folks get behind something, it doesn't fail. This is an event we can get to keep coming back. We just have to get out of our houses, throw on our masks and enjoy the night."
SB-L wrestling will be represent by more than Koedam at the event.
Three-time state runner-up Jack Gaukel will wrestle during Saturday's action. Gaukel, who wrestled at 152 pounds last season, will face Linn-Mar's Tate Naaktgeboren, who was a runner-up at 160 pounds last season in Class 3A.
"What is most exciting for me, by no means has he made it to where he wants to be yet, but to see him have a chance like this and to see him be in such a prestigious event, it's the fruits of his efforts, of his labor," Koedam said.
Gaukel is one of a number of wrestlers from Northwest Iowa participating in Night of Conflict.
Woodbury Central's Beau Klingensmith, who has finished third twice and is a state runner-up, will face Waverly-Shell Rock's Bailey Roybal. West Sioux's Mikey Baker, who placed at state last season, faces Linn-Mar's Bryce Parke and West Sioux's Braden Graff, who has finished third the last two seasons, faces Center Point-Urbana's Cole Whitehead.
In the girls' event on Friday, Sioux City East's Yareli Morales faces Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes and Sioux Central's Morgan Griffin will wrestle Colfax-Mingo's Maggie Schroeder.
Koedam said Night of Conflict is another shot in the arm for wrestling in Northwest Iowa.
"The whole premise of when I spoke to Dustin two years ago about the wrestling portion of The Arena, from coaching for 20-ish years, the frustrating part is there just aren't necessarily large enough numbers that truly love the sport. There are pockets of kids that love it," Koedam said. "They needed a play to get together and grow the sport they love.
"Him working so hard to get this here not only opened up opportunities for high-level kids here. When you have to drive to Waterloo or Iowa City, it's tough. Now for some of them, it's just a three-mile drive down the road."
There will also be a youth clinic before Saturday's event starting at 4 p.m. and a coach's clinic that starts at 4 p.m. Former Nebraska wrestler and two-time state champion Colton McCrystal, who is now an assistant coach at Morningside, and former SB-L wrestler Brayden Curry will help with the youth clinic.
"We wanted the event to be a total wrestling experience for everybody," Koedam said. "Two hours isn't a long time but it's time to brush up on things. A lot of kids haven't been able to step on a mat since February or March."
Night of Conflict will be headlined by Ankeny's Trever Anderson vs. Oregon State recruit Caleb Coyle of Nebraska. Lisbon's Robert Avila will also face Ohio's Alek Martin, who is nationally ranked.
Night of Conflict will feature more than 20 wrestlers who are ranked No. 1 in the IAwrestle preseason rankings.
"I really hope everybody in the area is as passionate about it as we are to be able to watch these guys," Koedam said. "The next time you are going to be able to see this many kids of this caliber is a Saturday night in February."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!