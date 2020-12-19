Sioux City West boys basketball drops home game to Council Bluffs Lincolln

SIOUX CITY — West High School boys basketball coach CoCo Cofield thought the Wolverines gained some valuable experience, even in Friday’s 82-46 loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln.
The Wolverines (3-2) are still trying to mesh together as a squad, and showed some signs of it, but the Class 4A third-ranked Lynx (6-1) took the Wolverines out of what they wanted to do in the first quarter.
“This is a tough loss, but with this pain, we’re going to gain things that will help us throughout the season,” Cofield said. “The team we just faced, they're the No. 3 team in the state for a reason. They do all the small things, the little details."
The Wolverines did have an early lead, but the Lynx took control midway into the first quarter.
Josh Dix led the Lynx with 31 points as they beat the Wolverines 82-46.
West had an early 4-3 lead thanks to paint baskets from Kee’on Hutton and Keenan Hegna. The Wolverines forced the Lynx into early turnovers, giving the Wolverines some optimism that they could hang with CBAL.
The Lynx stopped any momentum right away, as Jamison Gruber hit a 3-pointer that put the Wolverines up 6-4 and gave them the lead the rest of the game.
Gruber’s 3-pointer there sparked an 11-1 run for the Lynx. Lamarion Mothershead hit a free throw to give the Wolverines a free throw, but Lincoln’s defense held West without a field goal for 4 minutes, 29 seconds in the first quarter.
“When you go cold in the first half, and when you're dealing with a young team, that sticks in their head,” Cofield said. “Second half we made shots, but they were making shots. We weren't making our stops. Our guys are resilient and they’re going to learn from this. They’re going to continue to keep battling, and we need to do some things differently to get where we need to.”
That momentum kept going in the second quarter, as Lincoln opened up on a 10-2 run. Master Brooks scored the lone points for West, as that came on make from the baseline halfway through the quarter.
The biggest run that the Wolverines went on in the second half was a 6-0 run that lasted 30 seconds. Hutton and Keavian Hayes each scored three points in that stretch on three consecutive possessions.
The Lynx then started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 lead, capped by a Josh Dix 3-pointer.
“We have to get better defensively,” Cofield said. “We can be a good defensive team. We have to trust one another, and that’s a big issue when it comes to a young team.”
Dix led the Lynx with a 31-point game. Dix came into Friday’s game averaging 18.8 points per game.
Cofield knew it was going to be a challenge slowing down the 6-foot-4 guard.
“He’s a sound player and he understands spacing and how to play the pick-and-roll game,” Cofield said. “Whatever he gets, he deserves.”
Hutton led the Wolverines with 17 points, and he had four free throws. Hayes had 11 points.
Cofield said his goal is to keep telling the players to trust in one another, and it can't be Hayes and Hutton carrying the load the rest of the season.
"We have to keep drilling the trust in them," Cofield said. "It can't be one or two people. It has to be the whole unit. It has to be the whole team. They trust each other, but they have to continue to see success."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!