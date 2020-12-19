Sioux City West boys basketball drops home game to Council Bluffs Lincolln

“When you go cold in the first half, and when you're dealing with a young team, that sticks in their head,” Cofield said. “Second half we made shots, but they were making shots. We weren't making our stops. Our guys are resilient and they’re going to learn from this. They’re going to continue to keep battling, and we need to do some things differently to get where we need to.”

That momentum kept going in the second quarter, as Lincoln opened up on a 10-2 run. Master Brooks scored the lone points for West, as that came on make from the baseline halfway through the quarter.

The biggest run that the Wolverines went on in the second half was a 6-0 run that lasted 30 seconds. Hutton and Keavian Hayes each scored three points in that stretch on three consecutive possessions.

The Lynx then started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 lead, capped by a Josh Dix 3-pointer.

“We have to get better defensively,” Cofield said. “We can be a good defensive team. We have to trust one another, and that’s a big issue when it comes to a young team.”

Dix led the Lynx with a 31-point game. Dix came into Friday’s game averaging 18.8 points per game.

Cofield knew it was going to be a challenge slowing down the 6-foot-4 guard.