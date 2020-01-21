Sioux City West boys basketball team hits 14 3-pointers in home win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY -- Chase Smith had a good feeling about Tuesday night.
The West High School senior hit eight 3-pointers -- five in the first half -- as the Wolverines defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson 78-69 at West High School.
Smith led the Wolverines with 25 points.
“When he’s hot you have to keep riding him and keep trying to find him,” West coach CoCo Cofield said.
Smith’s first deep ball set the tone, as it was a four-point play early in the first quarter. The Wolverines jumped out to a 17-4 run in the first 5 minutes, 14 seconds.
That four-point play was the spark to Smith’s confidence.
“It kept snowballing for me and kept getting better from there,” he said.
Smith then hit back-to-back 3s that would have been good past the college line, and following a basket from Dominic Frye, the Wolverines fed Smith two more times, and he sunk both of those 3-point attempts.
Smith agreed he was feeling his shot really well early.
“My job on the team is to shoot the ball,” Smith said. “When I’m open, get good looks and my shot just went in tonight.”
Smith wasn’t the only Wolverines shooter who felt it from behind the arc. The Wolverines amassed 14 3s on the night.
Kyrel Hanks hit four 3s and Keeon Hutton hit the other two.
Hanks ended up with 12 points and Hutton scored 11. Marcus McCray scored 10 in the win.
Even though the Wolverines scored 29 first quarter points, the Yellowjackets were able to hang around.
Quran Owens and Amer Ibar combined to score 50 points for CBTJ. Owens led the team with 32.
CBTJ erased the Wolverines’ 29-17 first quarter lead before the second-quarter buzzer sounded. The Wolverines tied the game with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining before halftime.
Owens had 20 first-half points.
“TJ is getting really, really better, and I tip my cap off to them,” Cofield said. “They came ready to play tonight. We had a lead and that lead didn’t matter. We let Owens get off. We have to have some kids that step up and take the challenge. Tonight, we didn’t have that.”
Cofield doesn’t believe it’s an X’s and O’s thing that hurt West defensively. He pointed to the lack of discipline.
“We go over a lot of stuff on these teams,” Cofield said. “It comes down to being a competitor. Tonight, for the most part, we got too happy shooting the 3-ball. We didn’t compete like we needed to do tonight.
“We have to do better. We have Sergeant Bluff coming up on Friday night and Des Moines East on Saturday. It comes down to straight discipline.”