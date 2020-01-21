Sioux City West boys hit 14 3-pointers in win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

Kyrel Hanks hit four 3s and Keeon Hutton hit the other two.

Hanks ended up with 12 points and Hutton scored 11. Marcus McCray scored 10 in the win.

Even though the Wolverines scored 29 first quarter points, the Yellowjackets were able to hang around.

Quran Owens and Amer Ibar combined to score 50 points for CBTJ. Owens led the team with 32.

CBTJ erased the Wolverines’ 29-17 first quarter lead before the second-quarter buzzer sounded. The Wolverines tied the game with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining before halftime.

Owens had 20 first-half points.

“TJ is getting really, really better, and I tip my cap off to them,” Cofield said. “They came ready to play tonight. We had a lead and that lead didn’t matter. We let Owens get off. We have to have some kids that step up and take the challenge. Tonight, we didn’t have that.”

Cofield doesn’t believe it’s an X’s and O’s thing that hurt West defensively. He pointed to the lack of discipline.