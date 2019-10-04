SIOUX CITY -- West kept the game tight with Marshalltown in the first quarter but Marshalltown started to pull away in the second quarter and went on to beat the Wolverines 57-12 on Friday.
West falls to 0-6 on the season, Marshalltown improves to 5-1.
Marshalltown was up 15-0 in the first quarter when Keavian Hayes scored to get West within nine points.
But Marshalltown scored 21 straight points and went into halftime with a 36-6 lead. By the end of the third quarter, Marshalltown was up 50-6.
West added a score in the fourth quarter but fell 57-12.