Sioux City West falls to Spirit Lake in season-opener
PREP BASKETBALL

  • Updated
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Sioux City West boys basketball team couldn't keep up with Spirit Lake in the season-opener as Spirit Lake claimed a double-digit win over the Wolverines, 69-52, on Monday.

West is 0-1 to start the season and Spirit Lake is 1-0.

Marcus McCray led West in the loss with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chase Smith followed with 14 points.

The Wolverines went to the free-throw line just four times in the loss, as they were 2-for-4 from the stripe. 

West's next game is Friday at Council Bluffs Jefferson. 

Vance Katzfey led Spirit Lake with 23 points and Creighton Morisch added 12 points. Spirit Lake hosts Worthington, Minn., on Tuesday.

