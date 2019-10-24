SIOUX CITY — The West football team has taken its fair share of lumps over the years but in 2017 and 2018, the Wolverines were still able to find a way to win two games each season.
This season, West missed its chances to get a win. After playing Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson tight for the first half, T.J. pulled away in the second half for a lopsided win.
West was right with North two weeks later but the Stars got a late score for a one-point win.
The rest of West’s games were all blowouts and on Thursday, that continued as Ankeny Centennial (8-1), ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A RPI, ended the Wolverines season with a 63-14 win at Olsen Stadium.
West finished the season with an 0-9 record, the second winless season in the past four years (2016).
West coach Joe Schmitz said the key each week was making sure the team executed better, even in losses.
“We are focused on our development every day. Until the last snap, it’s how do we execute better and those reps will pay dividends in the future,” Schmitz said. “They kept working hard, they enjoyed being around each other and they are trying to be better men and teammates. That’s what we are focused on and we achieved that to some level.”
Now the focus turns to the offseason and Schmitz is looking forward to seeing his young team develop.
“They know the process, the process doesn’t change. You work every day,” Schmitz said. “Go to basketball or wrestling and you work your butt off. Go to track, work your butt off. Go to baseball and work your butt off.”
Centennial started with the ball and went 67 yards in five plays - with the help of three offside penalties on West - and scored on fourth-and-9 when Hayes Gibson hit Dylan DeAngelo for a 30-yard touchdown.
After a three-and-out by West in its first possession, Avery Gates went around the edge on the Jaguars first play of the drive and went 49 yards for the score.
West had a pass tipped at the line on its next possession and it was intercepted. Two plays later, Gates scored on a four-yard run.
Another West interception led to a Jaguar score as Trey Porter found the end zone on an end-around from four yards out for a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
A fumbled handoff by West gave the Jaguars the ball at the West 17-yard line. Three plays later, Centennial scored on Tyler Johnson’s 3-yard run.
On the Jaguars first play of their next possession, Mark Loiola broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run. Loiola added a 19-yard touchdown run on the next possession.
Mabior Akuien fielded kickoff at the 13 and found a small opening. He broke a couple of tackles and outran the Jaguars kickoff unit for an 87-yard touchdown to make it a 49-7 with 6:45 left in the first half.
That was the halftime score and the Jaguars added to the score on a 17-yard touchdown run by Kaden Stewart with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
A Jaguar miscue led to a West touchdown in the fourth quarter when a Centennial fumble went into the end zone. DeVaunte Coleman jumped on it for the West touchdown to make it 56-14 with 6:33 remaining.
Stewart added his second touchdown of the game, this time a three-yard run to complete the 63-14 win.