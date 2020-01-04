Sioux City West pulls away in 4th to beat Omaha Skutt

SIOUX CITY -- West held a two-point lead at halftime and the Wolverines started to pull away from Omaha Skutt in the fourth quarter.
West outscored Skutt 20-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 62-47 win on Saturday.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for West, which improves to 4-4 on the season. Skutt falls to 3-7 on the season.
West was led by two players who had career-highs on Saturday. Braedyn Downs scored 15 points and Andrea Vazquez finished with 14 points.
West won the junior varsity game 64-50.