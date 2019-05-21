SIOUX CITY — West High School junior Hope Wagner had one last throw to make for the season and she was yet to meet an important goal.
Wagner stepped up to the platform, took a deep breath, and just let all of her effort pour into that last throw during the Class 4A girls shot put Friday at the Iowa high school state track and field meet.
She jolted the lead ball 41 feet, 1.25 inches that gave her a third-place finish in the competition, and she finished behind Waukee’s Kat Moody (46-4.75) and Lewis Central junior Lauren Payne (41-2.25).
Wagner was the No. 15 seed among the 24-athlete field, and she was the only thrower to advance from the first flight to the finals.
“I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it,” Wagner said. “In the moment, it gave me chills. I was so happy. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a happier moment.”
Going into the last throw, Wagner was fourth, and she knew that it would have been a good performance.
She wanted better. She knew she could go farther than 40 feet.
“I knew from practice that I could throw farther,” Wagner said. “I was really nervous going into it, I haven’t thrown my best throw.”
While Wagner gathered her thoughts before the last throw, Wolverines coach Mateo Molifua closed his eyes and said a prayer.
He prayed that Wagner would “just get one” good throw, and when he opened his eyes, Wagner let go of the lead ball, and it landed on the Drake Stadium football field right where the Wolverines wanted it.
Molifua let out a huge, jubilant scream that could be heard on the south end of the stadium.
“If you ask anyone, I’m not a quiet person,” Molifua said with a laugh. “I wear my emotions on my sleeve. The excitement came out. Her face and reaction to it, it was priceless.”
Wagner wasn’t quiet, either.
She knew that some throwers grunted during the throw, but Wagner never did — until that final throw.
She let out a mean scream for the first time. Since it worked, Wagner plans on grunting for all her throws next season.
As the competition went on, Wagner took a closer look at how everyone was throwing and took some visual notes. Then plugged those styles into her own for the finals.
The other competitors were finishing all the way through their throws and were throwing at an upward angle.
“I just really focused on what they were doing and tried it for myself,” Wagner said. "I was throwing very consistently in all the rounds. I’m very happy with how I threw.”
This wasn’t the first time Wagner competed at Drake University this season.
She also competed at the Drake Relays, and Wagner finished in seventh with her throw measuring in at 38-9.5
Wagner started off the postseason with a championship in the MRAC meet May 3 in Sergeant Bluff. There, the Wolverines junior won the conference title with the same distance she had at Drake.
She didn’t finish in seventh in Class 4A, however. That included throwers in all class sizes throughout Iowa.
“I think Drake was the catalyst to it all,” Molifua said. “I know that Hope had her hopes and her dreams, but getting there and placing gave her the big boost. She had a little bit of a swagger to her, and I appreciated that. She came with a little attitude and a little confidence and it showed. She performed at the highest level, and brought it to the highest level.”
However, the state-qualifying meet at Council Bluffs Lincoln didn’t go as swimmingly. Sure, Wagner made the cut, but her best throw wasn’t as far as she had at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. She threw 37-1.
Wagner admitted she was intimidated, and Molifua believes having the state-qualifying meet postponed from May 9 to May 10 may have thrown her off her focus.
No matter the reason, the result didn’t deter her. It just fueled her.
“I really think that she knew in her heart of hearts, and I could even tell from the quick conversation that we had, she was like, ‘You know what? I made it there, but I should have been in there a heck of a lot better,’” Molifua said. “I know that she took it to heart that 37 wasn’t going to take her where she wanted to be.”
Wagner credits her coaches for her success and says she will “live in the weight room” as well as attend a few camps in the summer to improve.