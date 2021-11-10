Sioux City West senior Holly Duax signs with University of Iowa track and field

SIOUX CITY — Holly Duax knew right when she stepped on the University of Iowa campus that the Hawkeyes were the right fit for her.

The West High School senior put pen to paper on Wednesday during signing day, making her commitment to the Hawkeyes’ track and field program official.

Duax made her visit earlier this fall to Iowa City, mostly out of curiosity. She wanted to visit since it was in her home state, even though she was considering other schools out-of-state.

She made a visit on a Saturday, but when she returned home, she had already made up her mind.

She called the other schools that were looking at her, and Duax told them she was going to be attending Iowa.

“Something just clicked,” Duax said. “The people there just made me feel like family. It was a pretty immediate reaction. The two major things were the people and the facilities. They have so much technology that I didn’t even know existed.

“It means a lot that my name was out there among other schools,” Duax said. “There was just something that told me that I could spend the next four years at Iowa.”

Duax will be a busy runner while at Iowa.

According to the Wolverine standout, she’ll be running in the 100-, 200 and 400-meter open races, then she’ll likely find a spot in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 relays.

She said she’s going to try track and field this year, hoping to do that for the Hawkeyes, too.

“It means a lot going into a program knowing I’m going to have to work hard to keep up with them,” said Duax of the defending Big Ten champions. “It’s nice to know I’ll have people around me who are going to work just as hard as me. I’ll be able to reach that potential that I know that I have.”

Duax was one of a handful of metro high school seniors who took part of National Signing Day, and there were plenty of her Wolverines peers, including her coaches and family, supporting Duax.

Duax won the 2021 Class 4A championships in the 100 and 200 back in May. She was the state champion in the 100 with a time of 12.12 seconds, while winning the open 200 in 24.59 seconds.

While Duax is eager to head to Iowa City next fall, she’s aiming to close her time at West on a high note.

The skill Duax is working on the most in the offseason is her explosiveness.

She wants to come out of the blocks even better in the 100 and 200. She saw that there was a discrepancy between the times in the 200 and 100.

“I’ve been lifting to get my explosiveness, and it’s been hard to run, but trying to stay in shape,” Duax said. “I knew that was coming from the start where I need that explosiveness.”

Duax is solely focused on track season throughout the winter. She said she is not playing basketball. West’s basketball season opens next Monday at home against Cherokee.

USD comes into the picture

Going to a South Dakota softball camp was the best thing that East senior Brylee Hempey could have done.

On Wednesday, the Black Raiders’ standout hitter signed on with the Coyotes.

“It’s really exciting, and it means I’m ready to go to college,” Hempey said.

Hempey went to one of the Coyotes’ camps over the summer, and that’s where USD coach Robert Wagner saw Hempey for the first time.

Hempey admitted she was a little surprised when USD came into the picture, and she remembered the conversation with Wagner wasn’t a very long one.

Still, the Coyotes showed interest.

Hempey never forgot that.

“I was blown away, and I was really excited,” Hempey said.

Wagner is eager to have the Black Raiders senior on his team next year. The Coyotes went 13-38 last season.

“Brylee has a ton of grit," Wagner said. "She is the definition of a scrapper. She can run, throw, has a great glove, can hit with average and power, and is an elite level competitor. We are excited to add her into the fold and expect her to fit perfectly in the culture of our program. She is a versatile athlete who has the ability to play multiple positions. We are excited for her arrival next fall."

Last season, Hempey led the Black Raiders with a .462 batting average. She drove in 26 RBIs, and had 20 extra-base hits, including seven home runs.

She led the Missouri River Conference in slugging (.765), on-base percentage (.574), walks (26) and runs scored (68).

She plans to study nursing at South Dakota.

Hempey wasn't the only Black Raiders senior who was part of Wednesday's ceremony.

Kaia Downs signed with Missouri's track and cross country program; Drake Anderson signed on with DMACC golf; Cami Graves will play for Simpson College women's soccer; Ethan Snieder will go play with Dordt football and Ethan Spier will be with Southeast men's golf.

Musketeers hold signing day

The Musketeers have 10 players going to go play college hockey, and all 10 players were on hand to sign national letters of intent on Wednesday.

Those 10 Musketeers were: Mikey Adamson (UMass), Ralfs Bergmanis (Vermont), Axel Mangbo (Vermont), Luke Antonacci (Maine), Ben Steeves (Minn.-Duluth), Dylan James (North Dakota), Charlie Schoen (Arizona State), Peteris Purmalis (Lake Superior State), Tabor Heaslip (UConn) and Grant Slukynsky (Northern Michigan).

The Musketeers play on Friday at home against Fargo.

