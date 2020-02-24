Sioux City West stunned by Fort Dodge in substate opener

West’s Hutton got a good look with 8.9 ticks left but missed and Monterius Altman-Abrams was fouled on the rebound, converting both free throws.

That made it 63-60 but West had plenty of time to possibly get off a game-tying 3-pointer. It called time out but with six seconds left was called for an illegal screen, much to the dismay of Cofield. Fort Dodge made two free throws to complete the improbable comeback.

The Dodgers, who won their opening game of the season and then lost 17 in a row before another victory on Feb. 11, led 14-8 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime.

Two free throws by Kyrel Hanks in the opening seconds of the third quarter gave West its first lead of the game. The Wolverines kept momentum for the entire third quarter but committed an unnecessary foul with no time remaining when Kershaw heaved up a 3-point attempt from beyond half court.

Kershaw made two of three free throws, trimming a nine-point lead to 43-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Freshman Keavian Hayes paced West, which had won four of its last five games to finish the regular season 11-11, with 19 points. Hutton added 12 points while Marcus McCray had 11.