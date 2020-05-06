Sioux City West's Hope Wagner shifts track and field goals to Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — West High School senior Hope Wagner isn’t crumbling up the piece of paper that had her track and field goals on it. Instead, she’ll take it with her to college in the fall.
Wagner will join the Briar Cliff University track and field in the fall, but she, along with Wolverines head coach Eric Strim, wonder what could have been.
Wagner was down to her last throw in the Class 4A shot put. Going into her final attempt, Wagner already had a distance that would have gotten her a sixth-place finish, but the Wolverines senior knew she had a little more energy in her.
Wagner placed third in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1 ¼ inches on her final throw, and she was very happy leaving Drake Stadium last May.
“I remember that it was probably one of the happiest moments in sports of my life,” Wagner said. “I didn't know that I could really do that and that proved to me that I can do that.”
Wagner couldn’t stop thinking about that moment, even through the summer, fall and winter. During the basketball season, she would talk about the anticipated track season with sophomore Holly Duax, and go over the goals that they had for the track team.
Even when that was going on, Wagner gave full effort with the Wolverines basketball season, and it showed for her as well as the Wolverines.
The Wolverines went 13-10 this season, and Wagner averaged 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
“I was very happy I still had my basketball season,” Wagner said. “I played basketball my whole lie, and I’m glad I could finish it out.”
Obviously, the same can’t be said about Wagner’s track season.
On April 17, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union decided to cancel the spring sports season, after the recommendation from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
Between the end of the basketball season and April 17, Wagner kept hope. She kept lifting weights, got some throws in and kept allowable communication with her teammates and coaches.
As the news came across, Wagner leaned on her teammates and went to a Zoom chat so that they could all process it together.
“I’ve really appreciated them during this time,” Wagner said. “We were all so very shocked. I relied on them pretty heavily.”
Wagner had high expectations for the season. At the top of the list, Wagner and Strim had a state championship in the shot put.
Strim thought she would throw a personal best again, as well as make some improvements in the discus.
“She was one of the big reasons I came back and took the head coaching job,” Strim said. “I wanted to make sure she had everything she needed to succeed. She’s a good kid and I was looking forward for West to bring home another state championship. It was within reach for her to win a state championship.”
Wagner was also a state qualifier during her freshman year when she was the No. 4 runner of the 4x200 meter relay.
If it were up to Strim, Wagner would have put her in that race this season, and as much as she likes to compete, Strim realized that the focus was more so on her throwing competitions.
“She studies herself,” Strim said. “She learned a lot by watching people. She absorbs information very well. She’s fun to be around.”
When Strim finds a minute to sit down and do a post-mortem on what could have been, not only for Wagner but for all the senior athletes.
“I cannot put into words how distraught I am losing a season,” Strim said. “No one had any control over it. … I normally have a couple dinners with coaches to talk about the season, take a couple weeks off, and start planning for next year. And you let it go. I can’t even go have dinner. Nothing is right. My normal activities are disrupted.”
Wagner’s journey inside the rings isn’t over, however.
Wagner will become a thrower for the Chargers in the fall and she received a half-tuition scholarship from Briar Cliff.
According to Wagner, the Chargers reached out to her after her 2019 third-place finish in the shot put.
The two parties kept exchanging conversations, and Wagner decided on the Chargers right around Christmas time.
She felt fortunate to have made the decision before her senior season was taken away.
“I’m very happy that it didn’t affect anything,” she said. “BCU wanted me to go there.”
Wagner also spoke with Nebraska Wesleyan and Morningside, but neither the Prairie Wolves nor the Mustangs offered as much money as the Chargers did.
Wagner is eager to get on campus to resume throwing and pick up where this season left off.
“I need to start lifting a lot more,” Wagner said. “I know college is another level. I need to get better so I meet that level.”
