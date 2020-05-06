Sioux City West's Hope Wagner shifts track and field goals to Briar Cliff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY — West High School senior Hope Wagner isn’t crumbling up the piece of paper that had her track and field goals on it. Instead, she’ll take it with her to college in the fall.

Wagner will join the Briar Cliff University track and field in the fall, but she, along with Wolverines head coach Eric Strim, wonder what could have been.

Wagner was down to her last throw in the Class 4A shot put. Going into her final attempt, Wagner already had a distance that would have gotten her a sixth-place finish, but the Wolverines senior knew she had a little more energy in her.

Wagner placed third in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1 ¼ inches on her final throw, and she was very happy leaving Drake Stadium last May.

“I remember that it was probably one of the happiest moments in sports of my life,” Wagner said. “I didn't know that I could really do that and that proved to me that I can do that.”

Wagner couldn’t stop thinking about that moment, even through the summer, fall and winter. During the basketball season, she would talk about the anticipated track season with sophomore Holly Duax, and go over the goals that they had for the track team.