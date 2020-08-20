Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez to fight for potential UFC contract

"He wanted to fight right away with no wrestling experience and I talked to him about training and he just wanted to fight," Welling said. "I just thought he was a punk kid and I wrote him off for a year. We started sparing a bit and he started beating people and the more real it got, the better he got. I just got to know him more and he doesn't want to fight anyone outside of the ring.

"He just enjoys doing it in the ring for a challenge. I misread him at first. I just thought he was a kid who thought he was tough. He just wanted to get in a fight because it would be fun to do."

Welling later started a boxing class at Four Seasons Health Club and that's where One Combat Academy, which is who Rodriguez is affiliated with now, started. Rodriguez still trains with One Combat Academy and with Welling, who recently left Four Seasons.

After a few years of training, Rodriguez, at 19, had his first MMA fight against Jeremiah Loft during the Kings of the Cage Rumble on the River. Rodriguez won by knockout in 1 minute, 3 seconds.

Rodriguez went on to win every amateur fight he had in a two-year span with five by knockout and three by submission.