Sioux City's Drako Rodriguez to fight for potential UFC contract

Drako Rodriguez knows its cliche to say it's going to be the biggest fight of his career.
But as cliche as it sounds, it's exactly right. Rodriguez's bout on Sept. 8 against Mana Martinez will be the most important one of his short career so far.
It's because Rodriguez, who is from Sioux City, will be fighting Martinez in Las Vegas, in front of UFC President Dana White for a potential UFC contract on ESPN+.
"I've been waiting for this one my whole life," Rodriguez said. "I've been dreaming about it for a long time. I don't want to sound cliche but I have been. I would always wonder what I would walk out to and this and that, a bunch of little crazy things. Now that this is going to happen, I am excited."
The fight against Martinez is part of Dana White's Contender Series. If Rodriguez performs well, there's a chance he could earn a UFC contract from White.
The series started on Aug. 4 and airs every Tuesday on ESPN+. Through three weeks, the UFC has awarded 12 new contracts during the 2020 Contender Series. This past Tuesday, four of the five winners earned UFC contracts.
"(A win) is going to get me the popularity I need and get my name out there," Rodriguez said. "This is the fight that I think gets me there."
Rodriguez, a bantamweight, has a 6-1 record, as does Martinez. Both fighters are 24 years old.
The UFC fight has been a year in the making for Rodriguez, who was formerly part of the King of the Cage promotion.
A little over a year ago, Rodriguez was scheduled to have his first UFC fight against Chito Vera in UFC 239, but was blocked from participating in it because the organization he was with wouldn't allow it.
Now that his contract is up with King of the Cage, Rodriguez, with the help of his manager Brian Butler, now has another chance to earn a contract with the UFC.
"Now, this is the opportunity. I am just going to look forward and not look at the bad stuff that has happened," said Rodriguez, who also goes by the nickname The Great Drakolini. "I am just going to stay positive. Hopefully I get the knockout, hopefully I get the good win so I can speak with (Dana White) and tell him I deserve to be in the UFC."
Rodriguez started to enjoy MMA because of his uncle. Rodriguez, who was around 10 at the time, was watching a WWE match when his uncle changed the channel to Spike TV, now known as Paramount Network, which regularly had UFC programming.
"I don't know what fight it was. I think they were showing Chuck Liddell fights where he was knocking out people," Rodriguez said. "After that, I just got hooked and fell in love with it."
Rodriguez moved to Sioux City from Texas in 2011. When he was 16, Rodriguez went to Rough House and he later met Brett Welling, who then became his trainer.
"He wanted to fight right away with no wrestling experience and I talked to him about training and he just wanted to fight," Welling said. "I just thought he was a punk kid and I wrote him off for a year. We started sparing a bit and he started beating people and the more real it got, the better he got. I just got to know him more and he doesn't want to fight anyone outside of the ring.
"He just enjoys doing it in the ring for a challenge. I misread him at first. I just thought he was a kid who thought he was tough. He just wanted to get in a fight because it would be fun to do."
Welling later started a boxing class at Four Seasons Health Club and that's where One Combat Academy, which is who Rodriguez is affiliated with now, started. Rodriguez still trains with One Combat Academy and with Welling, who recently left Four Seasons.
After a few years of training, Rodriguez, at 19, had his first MMA fight against Jeremiah Loft during the Kings of the Cage Rumble on the River. Rodriguez won by knockout in 1 minute, 3 seconds.
Rodriguez went on to win every amateur fight he had in a two-year span with five by knockout and three by submission.
"I kept him amateur because you can't lose when you go pro because once you go pro, losses stay forever," Welling said. "Before you know it, he was undefeated. We had to go pro and now we are here today. ... This is why he is so good, because he enjoys fighting. He does good because he is having fun in there.
"He's not mad when he fights, he's not overwhelmed with rage, he just wants to fight because it's fun."
Rodriguez, who is a Sioux City West graduate, had his first professional fight on Oct. 21, 2017, which he won by submission over Derek Perez in 1:35 at a King of the Cage event.
It's one of three submission wins (two by guillotine choke and one by armbar) since he has turned pro and he has won two bouts by knockout.
Welling said Rodriguez is a natural striker.
"At first, we were winning a lot of fights because he was naturally good. Now it is fun because he's developed the skill and the X-factor to win," Welling said. "He had a naturally good defense and then developed his technique. He enjoys the purity, to knock them out, to do damage. He really embodies what works and he's drawn to what does damage."
However, Rodriguez had no wrestling experience when he started. That's when Nathan Ryan, who was a four-time NAIA national tournament qualifier and a state finalist, started to train Rodriguez some wrestling technique.
Ryan said Rodriguez has picked up on wrestling well over the past year.
"His ability to defend takedowns and see things coming is way faster. I would say it came quicker than most people," Ryan said. "He seems to have a real natural knack for his hip pressure and measuring the distance around him. His mat awareness is huge, especially for someone that is in his mid-20's to pick up on the skills."
His only loss is to Tony Gravely back on Sept. 15, 2018, in a King of the Cage event. Gravely later won a fight on Dana White's Contender Series last season and is a UFC fighter now.
Rodriguez's last fight was on Sept. 21, 2019, against Fard Muhammad, which he won by unanimous decision.
Now Rodriguez has the bout of his life. The fight on Tuesday, Sept. 8, is the point he's been trying to reach since he entered the cage for the first time.
"I've been fighting my whole life, a lot of stuff has been happening. I just want to try it out. Now that I am this far, there's no way I can look back," Rodriguez said. "I still don't think it's the beginning of it. It's just starting. I just can't look back. I want to keep looking forward and accomplish whatever I can."
