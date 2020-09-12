SIOUX COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: Western Christian bounces back with 4-1 showing

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY

After the tough loss to Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley woke up and started to play better on the 2-3 day.

"I was disappointed with how we came out. We came out like it's been a long week and it has been but it's been a long week for everyone so it's no excuse," MOC-Floyd Valley coach Kate Boersma said. "If we would've played as tough in the Unity match as we did in the Western match, I think we would've had them.

"I think we slowly built back up. Our schedule allowed for that. We still had to play hard but it allowed us to get our groove back."

MOC-Floyd Valley beat Sioux Center 24-22, 21-17 and took down Boyden-Hull 21-13, 21-18. The Dutch did lose a tight 21-19, 21-19 match to Western Christian and took Sioux Falls Christian to three sets in the 8-21, 21-17, 15-11 defeat.

"I will take losses against good teams. You learn a lot more about what you need to work on and what you need to do as a team," Boersma said. "I told the girls, it used to be enough to play with a tough team but we have to believe we can come out and beat teams like that. We have to earn every single one of them.

"That's what we talked about today. You have to start with an intensity. You can't just build intensity, you have to start with it."

