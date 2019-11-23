Sioux Falls Christian edges Dakota Valley in Class A volleyball championship match
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team pushed Sioux Falls Christian to the brink on Saturday, but the Chargers edged the Panthers in five sets to claim the championship. 

The Chargers beat the Panthers 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25 and 15-11. 

In the fourth set, Dakota Valley came back from behind to win the set and force a fifth stanza for the second straight night. It scored the final seven points of the fourth set. 

Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul both had 15 kills apiece to lead the Panthers. 

Ally Beresford also had 12 kills, and Sophia Atchison recorded 10. 

Beresford also had 49 assists and 13 digs. Taylor Wilshire led the Panthers in digs with 33. 

Chargers outside hitter Abby Glanzer had 23 kills. 

This story will be updated. 

