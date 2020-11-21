Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley in Class A state volleyball title match

WATERTOWN, S.D. — Ever since last season, Dakota Valley prepared for this moment, a chance at a rematch against Sioux Falls Christian for the Class A state title.
Last season the Chargers went up 2-0 on Dakota Valley in the title match when the Panthers came back to force a fifth set, which Sioux Falls Christian eventually won.
There wasn’t the same drama for the 2020 title, though.
Sioux Falls Christian controlled about every aspect of the game and their attack proved to be one that no one could find a way to slow down during the Class A state tournament at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Not even Dakota Valley during Saturday’s state title match.
Sioux Falls Christian hit .191 for the match, compared to only .033 for Dakota Valley, as the Chargers got the 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 sweep for another state title.
“They are good. They are really good,” Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said. “That’s one very good team that we played tonight. They totally dominated us. Kudos to them. They are so big, if you get the ball to their setter, they have such big windows, they are just really good.
“That’s the best team we’ve played this year, by far. Hands down.”
For the Panthers, it’s the second straight season as the Class A runner-up.
“We had a great season. We battled, we went through a lot of adversity, couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Miller said. “Who would’ve thought when June 5 came and we got a ball on the wall that we would be playing for a state championship?”
Dakota Valley ends the season with a 17-6 record.
It was the last match for seniors Taylor Wilshire and Rachel Rosenquist, who were key for the Panthers the last two seasons.
Rosenquist has been the Panthers top attacker over the past two seasons and plays all around and Wilshire is the team’s libero. She is signed with Wayne State.
“They were really, really great leaders. This is something they put a lot of time into, since they were nine, ten years old,” Miller said. “We got here because of them. We got to the finals because of their leadership.”
Throughout the season, Miller thought a strong block was the key to slowing down the Chargers’ attack. The Panthers only got five blocks, though, and Sioux Falls Christian got eight.
“Their block was really hard and we did pass very well so (setter) Logan (Miller) was on the run most of the night,” Mary Miller said. “She had no options a lot of the times except to set a certain ball and you could tell the ball was going there. Whereas other matches in the state tournament, opposing blockers couldn’t read.”
Throughout the season, the Panthers relied on a strong serve to go along with a solid serve-receive.
The script was flipped in the title match. The Chargers had eight aces while the Panthers only had two. Dakota Valley had more service errors than it did aces in the match.
“Their serve was incredible. They had that jump float and it really hurt us,” Miller said. “We had to play really, really good to beat Sioux Falls Christian. Kudos to Darci Wassenaar and her program. We will try and get back here next year.”
The Chargers went on a 5-0 run early to go up 8-3. Dakota Valley went on a 3-0 run later to close within 16-14 when the Chargers counted with a 5-1 run to go up 22-15.
The Panthers tried to get one last major run in the first with another 3-0 run to get within 22-18 but the Chargers got back-to-back kills by Abby Glanzer and that helped finish off the 25-18 first set win for Sioux Falls Christian.
The Panthers went on their first big run of the match, winning six of seven points early in the second to go up 7-3. The Chargers had an answer, though, and a 5-1 run tied it at 8-8.
Rachel Rosenquist got a kill and after a long rally where Rosenquist had a dig from her back, the Chargers hit it into the net to put the Panthers bac up 10-8.
The Chargers then went on a 5-1 run to take the lead for good in the set.
Dakota Valley got within one twice, at 13-12 and 15-14. The Chargers went on a 3-0 run and that was the cushion they needed as Sioux Falls Christian pulled away for a 25-18 set two victory for a 2-0 lead.
Let the first set, the Chargers went on a big run early in the third. This time a 6-0 run gave them a 9-3 advantage.
The Panthers battled back and got within two at 12-10. But a Charger block started a 3-0 run as they regained control.
The 3-0 run led to aa 13-2 run for Sioux Falls Christian, which won the third set 25-12 to complete the sweep for another Chargers title.
