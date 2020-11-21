Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley in Class A state volleyball title match

Throughout the season, the Panthers relied on a strong serve to go along with a solid serve-receive.

The script was flipped in the title match. The Chargers had eight aces while the Panthers only had two. Dakota Valley had more service errors than it did aces in the match.

“Their serve was incredible. They had that jump float and it really hurt us,” Miller said. “We had to play really, really good to beat Sioux Falls Christian. Kudos to Darci Wassenaar and her program. We will try and get back here next year.”

The Chargers went on a 5-0 run early to go up 8-3. Dakota Valley went on a 3-0 run later to close within 16-14 when the Chargers counted with a 5-1 run to go up 22-15.

The Panthers tried to get one last major run in the first with another 3-0 run to get within 22-18 but the Chargers got back-to-back kills by Abby Glanzer and that helped finish off the 25-18 first set win for Sioux Falls Christian.

The Panthers went on their first big run of the match, winning six of seven points early in the second to go up 7-3. The Chargers had an answer, though, and a 5-1 run tied it at 8-8.