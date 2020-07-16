SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK; Adam De Boer uses much-needed rest to succeed for MOC-FV baseball

Like most student-athletes in the last few weeks, MOC-Floyd Valley High School senior Adam De Boer had time on his hands during the COVID-19 quarantine.
De Boer, however, used that time for some much-needed rest.
De Boer has had back issues for as long as he can remember. According to De Boer, it’s been overworked and genetics have played a part, too.
He was planning on playing during the boys soccer season, but since the pandemic wiped that clean, DeBoer used the spring to give his body time to heal.
“I gave it a full rest and it’s been a full go,” De Boer said. “My back is better. It’s not perfect. It’s fun to get after it. It’s better, it’s fine now. I came out with the right attitude and decided to come out (for baseball) one last time.”
It seems that time worked wonders for De Boer.
“It wasn’t a whole lot of fun, but having soccer season off in the spring helped my body recover and get ready for the summer,” De Boer said.
De Boer admitted that his back was hurting him throughout the season last year. Even after the Dutchmen basketball season, De Boer’s back gave him doubts.
There haven’t been any doubts throughout the summer.
De Boer has been having a good senior season on the diamond for the Class 3A 10th-ranked Dutchmen.
De Boer is in the top-5 in several categories in the Siouxland Conference.
For starters, De Boer has a .436 batting average, which is fifth among Siouxland Conference hitters.
“He just sprays the ball all over the field,” MOC-Floyd Valley first-year coach Brian Wede said.
De Boer is third in the conference in RBIs, as the Dutchmen senior has 14 RBIs. De Boer also sits in third place in home runs, too, with one. That home run came last Friday night in a loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
De Boer leads in two offensive categories among conference hitters: runs (24) and hits (24). Of those 24 hits, 18 of them have been singles and five of them have been doubles. De Boer is also second in stolen bases with 15 and is 15-of-15 in stolen base attempts.
“Adam is a pretty awesome shortstop,” Wede said. “He’s got great hands, a great arm, and is consistent at the plate. He’s a tireless worker who wants to get better. He’s been healthy for us and it hasn’t been much of a concern.
“He’s obviously our best player, and the captain of our infield and a quality pitcher,” Wede added. “If he weren’t healthy, it would obviously change us a lot.”
De Boer has also made a strong impact on the mound.
In six appearances, De Boer has a 0.76 ERA — third-lowest in the Siouxland Conference — with a 3-1 record as well as a save. In 18 1/3 innings, De Boer has allowed just two earned runs. He’s allowed four runs overall.
Even though De Boer hasn’t pitched as often as senior Jacob Kramer or junior Colton Korver, De Boer has 34 strikeouts, not far behind the aforementioned Dutchmen pitchers.
De Boer’s 34 strikeouts are good for seventh in the league.
“I’ve just been focusing on pounding the strike zone, and getting ahead of batters in counts,” De Boer said. “That’s been a lot of fun.”
De Boer tried to throw several times a week during the quarantine, but unlike most pitchers around the area, he didn’t add a pitch to his repertoire. He just focused on fine-tuning his pitches for when the Dutchmen needed him on the mound.
Of the 252 pitches De Boer has thrown this season, 172 have found the strike zone.
“He attacks the strike zone and throws multiple pitches for strikes,” Wede said. “He’s just been really good all the way through. It’s just a matter of competing. That’s what we expected from him, I guess.”
After the baseball season ends, De Boer will shift his focus to playing for the Northwestern College men’s soccer team in the fall.
De Boer earned first-team all-Siouxland Conference honors twice on the pitch.
