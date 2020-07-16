SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK; Adam De Boer uses much-needed rest to succeed for MOC-FV baseball

De Boer has been having a good senior season on the diamond for the Class 3A 10th-ranked Dutchmen.

De Boer is in the top-5 in several categories in the Siouxland Conference.

For starters, De Boer has a .436 batting average, which is fifth among Siouxland Conference hitters.

“He just sprays the ball all over the field,” MOC-Floyd Valley first-year coach Brian Wede said.

De Boer is third in the conference in RBIs, as the Dutchmen senior has 14 RBIs. De Boer also sits in third place in home runs, too, with one. That home run came last Friday night in a loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

De Boer leads in two offensive categories among conference hitters: runs (24) and hits (24). Of those 24 hits, 18 of them have been singles and five of them have been doubles. De Boer is also second in stolen bases with 15 and is 15-of-15 in stolen base attempts.

“Adam is a pretty awesome shortstop,” Wede said. “He’s got great hands, a great arm, and is consistent at the plate. He’s a tireless worker who wants to get better. He’s been healthy for us and it hasn’t been much of a concern.