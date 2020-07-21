SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Addison Weber key piece of Gehlen Catholic's recent success

When Tony Gunter took over as Gehlen Catholic's head softball coach four years ago, he noticed freshman Addison Weber's work behind the plate.
"I knew she had the work ethic and drive to do all of the work to be a catcher," Gunter said. "She just worked hard and got better and better."
Weber is the epitome for her entire class. When Gunter took over as the head coach, the Jays went 13-17 but he saw something out of the freshman which included Weber, Chloe Bunkers, Josie Kolbeck, Harley Foreman, Annissa Kleich and Sydney Livermore.
He felt that group had the chance to help get the Jays to the state tournament over their four-year span on the varsity roster.
In 2018, Gehlen Catholic finished above .500 with a 15-13 record and then in 2019, the program made a run through the region tournament and did exactly what Gunter thought the group could do, earning a trip to Fort Dodge to play in the state tournament. The Jays finished 2019 with a 21-11 record.
The 2020 season was another successful one for the Jays even if it ended one game shorter than last season when Akron-Westfield won the region championship on Monday. Gehlen Catholic still finished with 11 wins on the season with another deep postseason run.
"All of the seniors are solid and we are going to miss them a lot," Gunter said. "It was a blessing to have them with Addison being one of those really strong leaders. I was hoping we would get to state with this group once with a chance to do it a second time."
It's been quite a run for Gehlen Catholic lately with the Jays qualifying for state in volleyball and girls' basketball to go along with its trip to state in softball last season.
For Weber, the last four years with her senior class has been quite the ride.
"We've been playing together for so long. Team chemistry is huge and it's what we worked on and we were ready to make the push. We were confident in ourselves and in our ability to get the job done," said Weber, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "It's always a good time. We are always cracking jokes on the field and it makes it so much more fun. It's a very talented group of seniors and I am thankful for all of it."
As the Jays have improved throughout the years, so has Weber, who did have 39 at-bats as an eighth-grader for the varsity team, batting .256.
The next season Weber took over as the team's starting catcher and in her first season of full-time duty, she batted .326 and tied with Foreman for a team-high 18 RBIs.
As a sophomore, Weber finished second on the team with a .420 average with 19 RBIs. The next season, Weber batted .314 and was third on the team with 24 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
"She is going to make contact and does have some power with the ability to hit it in the gaps. She gets hits against all of the pitchers," Gunter said. "She doesn't strike out much and her on-base percentage is high."
While she's always been a solid presence in the lineup, Weber felt she could hit a bit better in her final season.
Weber struck out 13 times as a junior and while her strikeout percentage was still low at 12.7 percent, she felt she could be a bit more selective this season.
"I think this year with my batting average, it is my pitch selection," Weber said. "Last year I had a little bit of a slump and I swung at the high ones. Now I go up with confidence and swinging at a pitch I can hit and drive it somewhere and it really helps me with my batting."
With a different approach, Weber had the best season of her career at the plate. She led the Jays with a .500 average, which is also the fourth-best mark in the War Eagle Conference, in 56 at-bats. She was also second on the team with 17 runs scored to go along with nine RBIs.
"She's maybe just learned how important it is to work the count at the plate," Gunter said. "We are way up in the front of the box and we don't care how bast a pitcher throws. She's like that, jumping on the first good pitch."
Weber's play behind the plate has been just as important, especially working with sophomore pitcher Rylee Schnepf. Last season Schnepf had a 2.18 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings.
"She helped mentor Rylee. I can't always go talk to a young pitcher so last year, she learned how to talk to the pitcher and settle her down. That's been a plus," Weber said. "Behind the plate, she's a leader. She throws well enough to second that teams don't run and that's what you want out of your catcher. I just think she's been the positive influence we've needed this year. We've had some adversity and she's always been there."
Weber's relationship has grown even more with Schnepf this year. Schnepf finished with 91 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings with a 1.72 ERA.
"We are really good friends on the field and off the field and we have a great chemistry," Weber said. "I know when she is on where to pitch them and if she's is off, I will talk with her on the mound. I love catching her. When she is having a really good night, it is really enjoyable to catch for her. We are all just having fun out there."
Weber's high school career may have ended on Monday but her athletic career will continue as she will be play basketball at Buena Vista.
