SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Addison Weber key piece of Gehlen Catholic's recent success

While she's always been a solid presence in the lineup, Weber felt she could hit a bit better in her final season.

Weber struck out 13 times as a junior and while her strikeout percentage was still low at 12.7 percent, she felt she could be a bit more selective this season.

"I think this year with my batting average, it is my pitch selection," Weber said. "Last year I had a little bit of a slump and I swung at the high ones. Now I go up with confidence and swinging at a pitch I can hit and drive it somewhere and it really helps me with my batting."

With a different approach, Weber had the best season of her career at the plate. She led the Jays with a .500 average, which is also the fourth-best mark in the War Eagle Conference, in 56 at-bats. She was also second on the team with 17 runs scored to go along with nine RBIs.

"She's maybe just learned how important it is to work the count at the plate," Gunter said. "We are way up in the front of the box and we don't care how bast a pitcher throws. She's like that, jumping on the first good pitch."

Weber's play behind the plate has been just as important, especially working with sophomore pitcher Rylee Schnepf. Last season Schnepf had a 2.18 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings.