SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Annika Patton

Alta-Aurelia girls golf

WHY: Through four nine-hole rounds this season, Patton has an average of 38.25 with a low score of 35. The average is the seventh-best in the state and the 35 is the third-lowest nine-hole round in the state this season.

FYI: Patton already has one individual state title, which she won as a sophomore in Class 2A. Patton also was part of Alta-Aurelia's state title team as a freshman when she finished second individually. Patton finished in third place last season and will golf at UNI next year.