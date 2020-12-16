SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Boyden-Hull's Marcus Kelderman shifts to starter role

Boyden-Hull High School senior Marcus Kelderman wants to win again.
Last year, Kelderman served as the Comets’ sixth-man and played that role very well en route to a Class 2A state championship with the Comets.
This time around, Kelderman, Siouxland Athlete of the Week, wants to win a second straight title, and should that happen, it’ll be different in two ways - it’ll be as a member of the starting lineup, and he’ll win his final game as a senior.
“I think we all want it to happen, and I put more pressure on myself to be that leader,” Kelderman said. “I want to help us get to that point where we want to be.”
Kelderman knows what it’s like to win a title, and wants to use that experience wherever he can to contribute to a repeat. The biggest lesson he learned is that there’s always a sense of urgency late in the basketball season.
But, there’s plenty of time between now and the playoffs.
Kelderman’s role as a starter has helped the Class 2A top-ranked Comets to a 5-0 start with their closest win being a 49-45 victory on Dec. 4 over Central Lyon.
The Comets are on a 12-game winning streak dating back to last year, and the last team to beat the Comets was Sheldon. The Orabs face Boyden-Hull on Friday.
Kelderman is the Comets’ second-leading scorer behind junior Tanner Te Slaa. Kelderman is averaging 20.6 points per game and his single-game high this season was 24 points on Dec. 8 against Central Lyon.
Kelderman has had three games above 20 points and he also leads the team in assists (18).
“I knew that I was going to have to be more in charge of the ball and the team in general being a senior,” Kelderman said. “I knew I had to work on taking care of the ball and getting my team good looks. I knew I had to do my part in terms of scoring.”
Comets coach Bill Francis hopes to get Kelderman up the floor in transition.
“He brings a great deal of athletic ability to that wing spot,” Francis said. “No one can handle him 1-on-1 if we get him out in space. Tanner goes a good job of getting him ahead of the ball and working him out in space. Marcus, over the last year or so, he’s improved his game going to the rim. He always shied away from contact, and he has really developed into a slasher.”
Kelderman was more of a spot-up shooter last season, but he attacks the paint more and has the option to finish at the rim or if he’s tightly guarded, he can kick it out to Te Slaa or another open teammate.
“He’s always been very coachable, and a couple times last year early on, he didn’t finish at the rim,” Francis said. “I told him to just go dunk it. He’s done that a couple times this year.”
Te Slaa and Kelderman have become quite the duo for the Comets. Te Slaa is averaging 23.6 ppg, shooting at 57 percent on the season.
Both of those players are helping out each other as well as the rest of the Comets.
“We both know that we need each other to go far,” Kelderman said. “Not just one of us can do it. We have to work together well, and I think that will get better as the year goes out. I think I’ll compliment him better this year because I’ll have the ball more. I can get him open shots.”
Kelderman prepared for his new role going into the summer season, and that’s what he focused on while being a member of the Showtime Hoopers AAU team, coached by current Sioux City West coach CoCo Cofield.
Kelderman was given more responsibilities with the ball over the summer, and that’s where the Comets senior got more comfortable as a ball-handler.
When Kelderman wasn’t playing with the Hoopers, he was in the gym working on his ball-handling and his shooting.
“He’s always been wanting to spend time in the gym ever since he was little,” Francis said. “He deserves everything that comes his way.”
Honorable mentions
Janie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian: The Knights senior scored 35 points in a pair of wins over Gehlen Catholic and MMCRU. Schoonhoven has averaged 17.0 ppg so far this season.
Camrin Baird, Woodbury Central: Baird had a 19-point game and a 23-point game, and she helped Woodbury Central to three wins last week. Baird is sixth statewide in scoring with 169 points.
