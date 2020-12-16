SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Boyden-Hull's Marcus Kelderman shifts to starter role

Kelderman is the Comets’ second-leading scorer behind junior Tanner Te Slaa. Kelderman is averaging 20.6 points per game and his single-game high this season was 24 points on Dec. 8 against Central Lyon.

Kelderman has had three games above 20 points and he also leads the team in assists (18).

“I knew that I was going to have to be more in charge of the ball and the team in general being a senior,” Kelderman said. “I knew I had to work on taking care of the ball and getting my team good looks. I knew I had to do my part in terms of scoring.”

Comets coach Bill Francis hopes to get Kelderman up the floor in transition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He brings a great deal of athletic ability to that wing spot,” Francis said. “No one can handle him 1-on-1 if we get him out in space. Tanner goes a good job of getting him ahead of the ball and working him out in space. Marcus, over the last year or so, he’s improved his game going to the rim. He always shied away from contact, and he has really developed into a slasher.”

Kelderman was more of a spot-up shooter last season, but he attacks the paint more and has the option to finish at the rim or if he’s tightly guarded, he can kick it out to Te Slaa or another open teammate.