SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bryce Coppock fits in well with West Sioux

When Bryce Coppock learned over the summer he’d be leaving Newell-Fonda High School for West Sioux, he received a phone call that helped get things in motion - from Falcons senior Hunter Dekkers.
Coppock has fit in nicely at West Sioux, especially in a win over Class 1A No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s on last Tuesday in Remsen.
Coppock recorded a double-double in that win over the Hawks as the West Sioux senior scored 19 points on 8-for-16 shooting. Coppock also brought down 10 rebounds.
Coppock's big week is worthy of this week's recipient of the Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
The Falcons needed to wait 18 days to play the game with the Hawks due to holiday break, but Coppock believed that it was perfect timing to resume the Falcons’ season with a road game against a tough Hawks team that dropped to second this week after the loss to West Sioux.
“The atmosphere was great,” Coppock said. “The whole game was scrappy. Both teams were really battling, and we fortunate to make a run and make plays at the end.”
Tuesday’s win over Remsen St. Mary’s wasn’t the only big game for Coppock last week.
On Thursday, Coppock scored 31 points in the 84-67 win over Harris-Lake Park. Coppock made 12 of 19 shots and executed on all six free-throw attempts. That wasn’t his season-high in points, however. That number is 34, which he got Dec. 14 against Alcester-Hudson.
Coppock was one of four Falcons to reach double figures that night, including Baxter Walsh (20), Dekkers (15) and freshman Mason Coppock with 10.
Bryce Coppock closed out his week by scoring 14 points in Saturday’s 73-61 win over Spencer in the finale of the CNOS Classic at Tyson Events Center.
“Our team has a lot of weapons,” Bryce Coppock said. “A lot of it comes down to matchups each night. I was just fortunate enough to have a good matchup. If I start picking it up in the first quarter and I start hitting all my shots, obviously, I get pretty excited.”
Coppock has been the Falcons’ top scorer leading into Tuesday’s game against Akron-Westfield with an average of 24.3 points per game. He is also tied with Norwalk senior and Northern Iowa recruit Bowen Born for the statewide scoring lead with 267 points.
“I lead by example and I bring a lot of playmaking and shooting,” Bryce Coppock said. “I just try to make the players around me better. It’s hard (for opposing defenses) to help off Hunter or Baxter, so that opens up a lot of lanes for me, too. It helps my game.”
Dekkers is 11th in the state with 23.3 points, Walsh has scored 12.4 ppg and Kade Lynott is near the double-digit average mark.
Last year at Newell-Fonda, Bryce Coppock averaged 28.2 ppg (fourth in the state), but the Mustangs had just one other player -- Aden Mahler -- who averaged double figures (10.8).
Bryce Coppock is pleased to not have as much pressure being the one who has to score.
“If I have a bad night, guys like Hunter and Baxter can certainly pick me up,” he said. “It’s nice to know you have that on your team every night.”
Dekkers was one of the first from the West Sioux student body to welcome their family.
Bryce Coppock and the rest of his family moved from the Newell-Fonda area to Hawarden, as Mrs. Alynn Coppock accepted the middle school and high school principal position at West Sioux.
Bryce Coppock had heard of West Sioux and knew of the athletes they had from football and basketball camps around the area, he admitted that he knew very little of the Falcons’ program.
“We talked a little bit and talked about the success they had in football, basketball and baseball,” Coppock said. “Obviously, that got a lot of excitement from me. I was super excited to get into that program.
"Going to a new school, you knew that was going to be difficult, but Hunter made that transition easier. I knew a decent amount of people, so that also made the transition easier. I’m coming in with a fresh slate, and I’m meeting a lot of new faces.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Caleb Holmes, Hinton boys basketball: The Blackhawks sophomore scored 39 points on Friday night against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the 10th highest single-game point total statewide this season.
Dylan Winkel, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wrestling: The 195-pounder got two wins over a ranked opponent over the week, winning each match by fall. Winkel is ranked No. 6 at 195 in 2A as a junior.