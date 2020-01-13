SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bryce Coppock fits in well with West Sioux

Bryce Coppock is pleased to not have as much pressure being the one who has to score.

“If I have a bad night, guys like Hunter and Baxter can certainly pick me up,” he said. “It’s nice to know you have that on your team every night.”

Dekkers was one of the first from the West Sioux student body to welcome their family.

Bryce Coppock and the rest of his family moved from the Newell-Fonda area to Hawarden, as Mrs. Alynn Coppock accepted the middle school and high school principal position at West Sioux.

Bryce Coppock had heard of West Sioux and knew of the athletes they had from football and basketball camps around the area, he admitted that he knew very little of the Falcons’ program.

“We talked a little bit and talked about the success they had in football, basketball and baseball,” Coppock said. “Obviously, that got a lot of excitement from me. I was super excited to get into that program.

"Going to a new school, you knew that was going to be difficult, but Hunter made that transition easier. I knew a decent amount of people, so that also made the transition easier. I’m coming in with a fresh slate, and I’m meeting a lot of new faces.”

