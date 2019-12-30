SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Central Lyon/George Little Rock's Jarrett Meyer gets big win over familiar foe

Meyer cleans more than 300 pounds and he is right around 300 pounds with his bench press.

“He’s an ox. He’s an amazing weight room kid and one of the better ones we’ve had,” Eben said. “That is probably his biggest strength and then his knowledge of the sport. He needed to work on his hips and he’s done an outstanding job of that. Just work on those little things that will make him a better wrestler and he’s worked extremely hard at that.”

What will determine if he stays at heavyweight or drops to 220 is if Meyer keeps his weight up. Through conditioning and practice, Meyer dropped a bit too much weight naturally last season, so Eben wants to see what Meyer weighs closer to the end of the regular season to determine what he should wrestle at.

No matter if Meyer wrestles at 285 or 220, the goal is the same - place higher on the podium this season. Last year Meyer finished eighth at 220 pounds in 2A.

“The motivation is to get higher. You always want to be higher up on the stand,” Meyer said. “I think I was ranked eighth last year and I got it. I was happy to be on the podium but at the same time, I want to get higher up.”

Eben is confident Meyer can get higher up on the podium in his final season, too.