SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Central Lyon/George Little Rock's Jarrett Meyer gets big win over familiar foe

Jarrett Meyer is familiar with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink. The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wrestler beat Van Der Brink during his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Last season, Van Der Brink moved up to 285 pounds and Meyer was at 220, so the two didn't wrestle against each other.
But, Meyer moved up to 285 this season, and that set up the possibility they would wrestle again.
They did at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Dec. 21.
Meyer, who is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, remained undefeated not only against Van Der Brink, ranked No. 9 in 2A, with a 3-2 decision over the Nighthawk in the 285-pound tournament title match, but he stays undefeated on the season at 16-0.
"It was obviously a big win against a ranked kid," CL/GLR coach Curtis Eben said. "A win like that will give him some confidence at heavyweight. It was a good day for him and he needed a tough match like that and he was great against an opponent that pushed him."
While he won the match, it also showed Meyer, the Siouxland Athlete of the Week, what he needs to work on.
As his record shows, Meyer has had little trouble with his opponents in his first-ever season at heavyweight. The match with Van Der Brink was the first one that went past the first period for Meyer, who has pinned his other 15 opponents in the first period.
"I definitely have to work on conditioning. I was definitely out of gas at the end of the match," said Meyer, who is a 4.0 student and plans to major in electrical engineering at South Dakota State. "I have to work on finishing my shots, that's what I learned."
While Meyer did find some things to work on, his first season at 285 has been “fun.” However, Meyer and Eben aren’t 100 percent sure if he will stay at 285 by the time the postseason rolls around.
It all depends if Meyer keeps his weight up. So far, Meyer is undefeated as an undersized heavyweight. He’s sitting at about 240 pounds currently but he’s been holding his own this season.
“I don’t have to cut so much weight. Last year I had to cut 10 pounds right away. This year I could go down if I wanted to or not,” said Meyer, who will play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl this summer. “It’s a big size difference and there isn’t as much shooting like there was at 220.
You have free articles remaining.
“I definitely think I can compete with them. It all starts in the weight room. Being able to lift a lot, you can wrestle with the big guys.”
It’s Meyer’s strength that allows him to defeat wrestlers that have 20 to 40 pounds on him.
Eben said Meyer is probably the strongest kid that has walked through the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock weight room maybe ever.
Meyer cleans more than 300 pounds and he is right around 300 pounds with his bench press.
“He’s an ox. He’s an amazing weight room kid and one of the better ones we’ve had,” Eben said. “That is probably his biggest strength and then his knowledge of the sport. He needed to work on his hips and he’s done an outstanding job of that. Just work on those little things that will make him a better wrestler and he’s worked extremely hard at that.”
What will determine if he stays at heavyweight or drops to 220 is if Meyer keeps his weight up. Through conditioning and practice, Meyer dropped a bit too much weight naturally last season, so Eben wants to see what Meyer weighs closer to the end of the regular season to determine what he should wrestle at.
No matter if Meyer wrestles at 285 or 220, the goal is the same - place higher on the podium this season. Last year Meyer finished eighth at 220 pounds in 2A.
“The motivation is to get higher. You always want to be higher up on the stand,” Meyer said. “I think I was ranked eighth last year and I got it. I was happy to be on the podium but at the same time, I want to get higher up.”
Eben is confident Meyer can get higher up on the podium in his final season, too.
“He knows he can get himself high on the podium and now it’s just the little things,” Eben said. “For him, the sky is the limit. It’s kind of him on where we finish. He just has to wrestle smart. I can see him sitting high on that podium.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bryce Coppock, West Sioux: Coppock is 10th in the state with 25.4 points per game and he has helped lead the Falcons to a top-five ranking early in the season. He’s shooting 56.2 percent from the field.
Magan Christopherson, Okoboji: The senior scored her 1,000th point this season and she leads the 9-0 Pioneers, who are a top-10 team, with 17.3 points per game. She’s hit 20 3-pointers this season so far.