SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel determined to win state title

SIOUX CITY — Dylan Winkel knew he didn’t wrestle like he should have last year at the 2020 state wrestling tournament.

The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wrestling senior wants to make sure he wrestles his best this week at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Winkel is seeded second at 220 pounds in Class 2A this week, and Winkel is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Year.

Winkel earned second place as a junior last year, but that was at the 195-pound match. New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Evan Rosonke edged Winkel in the title match in 2020, but that sparked a new fire for Winkel.

“Time to go redeem myself,” Winkel said. “I want to show the state what I’m all about. I think I can come away with it, I have the ability. I think I will.”

Lions coach Curtis Eben agrees that Winkel has something yet to prove going into the week.

“I think Dylan knows last year, his final match, he didn’t wrestle as well as he should have,” Eben said. “He should have been a state champion, and he knows it. Dylan is on a mission. That mission is to bring home that state title. He’s worked hard for it. It’s been fun to watch.”