SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Payton Slaughter

Cherokee, girls basketball

WHY: The season after missing her entire junior year with an ACL injury, Slaughter has averaged a career-best 15.3 points per game while also recording 150 steals and 127 assists. It’s her third season of triple-digit steal and assist totals.

FYI: Like her parents, Slaughter will play collegiate basketball at Briar Cliff. Her mother, the former Wendy Hammen, was a two-time NAIA All-American who ranks third with 2,066 points and in a tie for fourth with 365 steals.