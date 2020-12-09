SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cherokee's JeMae Nichols has one of her best games at the right time

"I thought Friday night she stepped up and played the way she can play. She was sick last week so she was battling that but she played the way she really can play," Slaughter said. "That's the JeMae we want to come out and that's the one that is going to come out. She is finding her stride right now. Things are only going to look up for her and the rest of the team."

The Braves have plenty of talented players around Nichols.

Junior Lexi Pingel scored 21 points in the win over Unity and is averaged 14.5 points and 3.3 steals per game. Senior Teagan Slaughter, who committed to Briar Cliff, is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Sophomore Kenna Mongan is averaging 13 points per game.

"I know I can rely on them to step up and play in big games like that," said Nichols of her teammates. "It feels good to know that we have other great teammates and that we can continue to play great teams just like that. I love my team so much and I just want to thank them for everything they've done for me. Without them, I wouldn't be anywhere."

But it's Nichols, who is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and 27 total steals (the most in the state), that Brandon Slaughter is turning to in big moments.