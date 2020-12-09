SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cherokee's JeMae Nichols has one of her best games at the right time

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- JeMae Nichols has had plenty of big moments throughout the last four seasons for the Cherokee girls' basketball team, as evident by her averaging double-digits in points in every season since her freshman campaign.
However, the University of Sioux Falls recruit had maybe her best game last week against Unity Christian.
Both teams were ranked in the top-10 in Class 3A - Cherokee No. 3 and Unity No. 7 - and Unity had a four-point lead at the half.
The Knights couldn't find a way to slow down Nichols or the Braves' offense in the second half, though, as Cherokee came back to pick up its second-ranked victory of the week 80-66. The Braves beat 2A No. 12 Emmetsburg that previous Tuesday.
Nichols finished with a game-high 29 points and seven steals to go along with nine rebounds, four on the offensive end, and five assists. Nichols was 12-of-18 from the field and she knocked down all three of her 3-pointers.
"I knew it was a big game. At the beginning of the season, we knew Unity was going to be a top competitor and they were," said Nichols, the Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. I thought as a leader and a senior that it was an important game and it was my last year to play against Unity so I thought I should go out with a bang."
Before the week started, Nichols was slowed down a bit after battling an illness. On Friday, Nichols was feeling well enough to take over the game, which head coach Brandon Slaughter was hoping for.
"I thought Friday night she stepped up and played the way she can play. She was sick last week so she was battling that but she played the way she really can play," Slaughter said. "That's the JeMae we want to come out and that's the one that is going to come out. She is finding her stride right now. Things are only going to look up for her and the rest of the team."
The Braves have plenty of talented players around Nichols.
Junior Lexi Pingel scored 21 points in the win over Unity and is averaged 14.5 points and 3.3 steals per game. Senior Teagan Slaughter, who committed to Briar Cliff, is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Sophomore Kenna Mongan is averaging 13 points per game.
"I know I can rely on them to step up and play in big games like that," said Nichols of her teammates. "It feels good to know that we have other great teammates and that we can continue to play great teams just like that. I love my team so much and I just want to thank them for everything they've done for me. Without them, I wouldn't be anywhere."
But it's Nichols, who is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and 27 total steals (the most in the state), that Brandon Slaughter is turning to in big moments.
"Her role is to take over games when we need her to take over the games," Brandon Slaughter said. "She is such a super athlete. I told her she was being too unselfish. She makes the extra pass, which is great, but when you are as good as her, finish the play because that will be beneficial to the team. We think she is unstoppable.
"She's a fun kid to coach. I've never had an issue with her and she always wants to get better. She's as good of a kid in the classes and was Academic All-State in volleyball."
Cherokee now is 4-0 on the season with two ranked wins, which is more proof to the Braves that they are a state tournament caliber team.
The last few seasons, the Braves have just missed out on making the state tournament, losing to Bishop Heelan in the Class 3A region final last season and to Unity in the 2A region final two seasons ago. Red Oak ended the Braves season in 2017-18.
So Nichols, along with fellow seniors Teagan Slaughter and Grace Anderson, has never been to state, something she's hoping to remedy this season.
"Oh my gosh, in all caps SO BAD," Nichols said. "The last three years, we've made it to the last game to make it to state and we have lost each time. That's a gut-wrencher. Leaving it all on the floor the last two years and seeing we had that opportunity to make it there and falling short, it's motivated us.
"In the end, if we leave it all out on the floor, it will help us make it to state. If we just continue to do what we've been doing, we have a great chance of making it to state."
HONORABLE MENTION
Mallory McCall, West Monona: The senior is averaging 29 points per game, the fifth-best in the state, as she's helped the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Spartans to a 4-0 start.
Cade Rohwer, Alta-Aurelia: Rowher scored 27 points for the Warriors in last week's win over Storm Lake St. Mary's. He is averaging a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.
