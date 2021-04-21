SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drake Peed bounces back from knee injury to become Sioux City Relays MVP

Drake Peed isn’t as strong as he was at the beginning of the school year, but the Elk Point-Jefferson High School senior has been happy to have competed in wrestling and track.

Peed’s track season has been successful already in the shot put and discus rings, and he won two events Saturday at the Sioux City Relays.

Peed won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 1 inch and then turned around to win the boys discus competition with a throw of 165 feet, 2 inches.

He received the Most Valuable Player award among the male athletes and this week, Peed is The Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Going into the meet, Peed did some research.

He wanted to see what the other throwers were topping out at, and after seeing those results, he knew he could throw farther than everyone else.

That’s been his mindset all season.

“I was jacked to see some guys that were at the same tier as me,” Peed said. “Every throw, instead of beating the other guys, you’re beating yourself. It’s good for me, too. I can just focus on my technique and I know if I don’t have my greatest throw, I can still win it.”