SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Drake Peed bounces back from knee injury to become Sioux City Relays MVP

Drake Peed isn’t as strong as he was at the beginning of the school year, but the Elk Point-Jefferson High School senior has been happy to have competed in wrestling and track.
Peed’s track season has been successful already in the shot put and discus rings, and he won two events Saturday at the Sioux City Relays.
Peed won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 1 inch and then turned around to win the boys discus competition with a throw of 165 feet, 2 inches.
He received the Most Valuable Player award among the male athletes and this week, Peed is The Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
Going into the meet, Peed did some research.
He wanted to see what the other throwers were topping out at, and after seeing those results, he knew he could throw farther than everyone else.
That’s been his mindset all season.
“I was jacked to see some guys that were at the same tier as me,” Peed said. “Every throw, instead of beating the other guys, you’re beating yourself. It’s good for me, too. I can just focus on my technique and I know if I don’t have my greatest throw, I can still win it.”
He’s close to breaking the school record of the shot put, which he said he’s six inches short of. Peed broke the EP-J discus record as a sophomore.
Three games into his football season, Peed tore his ACL, and thought his senior athletic year would be done just like that.
“Right away, it was one of those injuries where you knew something wasn’t right,” Peed said. “I tried to fight through that.”
Peed wasn’t willing to call it quits.
Three-plus months after the injury, Peed and his family went to the doctor. Peed told the doctor that he wanted to wrestle, and the doctor didn’t say no.
That gave Peed the green light he needed.
Peed worked through rehabilitation, as he hoped he’d be ready enough to compete for the wrestling playoffs and become a four-time state qualifier in South Dakota.
Peed admitted that he had a rough start to the season.
He lost to opponents that he had beaten in previous wrestling seasons, and his frustration was boiling.
There was one match where Peed said he had reached his breaking point, but his Huskies teammates and coaches provided encouragement and affirmations in his corner.
“He lost, and we had to build his confidence back up,” EP-J wrestling coach Tyler Nolz said. “This past weekend, he wrestled really well. He’s about 280 pounds of pretty solid human, and not a lot of guys want to mess with his upper body.”
Peed eventually made it to state, and he was one of several Huskies to make it to the SDHSAA tournament.
Peed competed in the Class B 285-pound weight class. He placed fourth at the state tournament, marking it the third time Peed made the podium.
Peed won four matches at the state tournament in Rapid City.
“The best thing ever for me was wrestling,” Peed said. “If (the ACL) could hold on during wrestling, I’m over that.”
Once Peed’s track season is completed, he’ll turn his focus to Wayne State to compete in football for the Wildcats. He played guard and defensive tackle for the Huskies.
Honorable mentions
Alexa Johnson, Spencer: The Tigers junior leads the state with 19 goals scored.
Hogan Henrich, Newell-Fonda: Henrich has the state’s second-lowest 9-hole round of golf, recording a 33.