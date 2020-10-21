SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Eric Brannon finds second gear to multi-win season

Brannon wasn’t himself last year. He didn’t have the same type of smile on his face as he’s had all season.

As a junior, Brannon had to deal with a broken foot. And, he ran on it, even though he admitted there was pain when he raced.

The injury happened about halfway through the season. Brannon got his foot checked out, but not before running on it the day before the doctor’s appointment.

“I kind of knew it was broken, but I still wanted to run it, because it was an easier meet,” Brannon said. “I got first at the meet with the broken foot. It was fun, but maybe not the best for it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brannon qualified for the state meet last year, and in the Class 1A race, he finished 110th with a time of 18:40.10. After the race, there wasn’t much pomp or celebration. He was just glad the season was over and wanted to turn the page to track and field and then to his senior cross country season.

“Last year at state, I didn’t really feel like myself,” Brannon said. “There wasn’t much endurance. I was taking weeks off. It just felt weird. I wanted to go fast, but my lungs didn’t allow it.”

Brannon said that he felt 100 percent going into the track season, and wanted to make the state meet in the distance races.