SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Eric Brannon finds second gear to multi-win season

ONAWA, Iowa — Eric Brannon couldn’t hold back a wide grin when asked to compare his senior season compared to his junior.
It’s safe to say that the Siouxland Christian High School senior is having much more fun and success in 2020.
Brannon’s season continued with a conference individual championship Saturday at the Western Valley Conference meet. His time on the Onawa Country Club course was 17 minutes, 13.55 seconds. With that performance, Brannon is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.
He’s had several wins this season and Brannon has enjoyed seeing his team have some success. The Eagles also won the WVC team meet, as they scored 45 points. They edged West Monona, 45-55.
Brannon and the Eagles will try for another team win at the Ridge View state-qualifying meet coming up on Thursday.
The Eagles were ranked in Class 1A at one point.
“We’ve got a great set of guys,” Brannon said. “We didn’t have any seniors. Everyone has really contributed, and have been running well.”
The start of the season didn’t go well for Brannon, but he’s been able to turn it around. He felt some back discomfort at the first meet of the season, which was Sept. 1 at Boyden-Hull.
“Then, the next three meets, I had first place, first place, first place,” Brannon said. “That really built up my confidence. It’s me again. The win was nice, but it’s confidence building on it. That tells me that I belong and I should go to state. I definitely feel like I belong.”
Brannon wasn’t himself last year. He didn’t have the same type of smile on his face as he’s had all season.
As a junior, Brannon had to deal with a broken foot. And, he ran on it, even though he admitted there was pain when he raced.
The injury happened about halfway through the season. Brannon got his foot checked out, but not before running on it the day before the doctor’s appointment.
“I kind of knew it was broken, but I still wanted to run it, because it was an easier meet,” Brannon said. “I got first at the meet with the broken foot. It was fun, but maybe not the best for it.”
Brannon qualified for the state meet last year, and in the Class 1A race, he finished 110th with a time of 18:40.10. After the race, there wasn’t much pomp or celebration. He was just glad the season was over and wanted to turn the page to track and field and then to his senior cross country season.
“Last year at state, I didn’t really feel like myself,” Brannon said. “There wasn’t much endurance. I was taking weeks off. It just felt weird. I wanted to go fast, but my lungs didn’t allow it.”
Brannon said that he felt 100 percent going into the track season, and wanted to make the state meet in the distance races.
Brannon felt eager to gauge where he was, and to see what could have been, had he been healthy for the majority of last fall.
But, of course, there wasn’t a track season due to COVID-19.
“The whole track season and summer, I was still running a lot,” Brannon said. “I’d do three or four miles every day, pretty much. I live on the dirt roads and there’s gravel hills. I would do the mile square, which is four miles. That helps you get used to the hills in cross country. The more hillier meets are my favorite.”
Brannon’s big goal going into his senior season was to get back to the times he recorded as a sophomore.
In his sophomore season at the WVC meet, Brannon became the conference champion in 17:07.66.
Also as a sophomore, Brannon became the first male runner at Siouxland Christian to qualify for the state cross country meet. He finished 10th in the state-qualifying meet, and he ended the season with a 14th-place result at the 2018 Class 1A state meet.
Brannon’s time at the 2018 state meet was 16:51.40. He had the third-fastest time as a sophomore that season.
“I’m still hoping to get better in the next two weeks before districts and state,” Brannon said.
