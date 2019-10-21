During Tammi Veerbeek's two decades of leading the Western Christian volleyball program, she's only started three freshmen.
Western Christian's current senior setter Olivia Granstra was one of those three freshmen.
"Because of the depth of our program, we don't need freshmen to play. We've had very talented players that have spent a year on (junior varsity)," Veerbeek said. "We assessed what would be the strongest thing for our team and we knew she would help make us stronger. We knew she was mature with her competitive level and could handle the pressure of being a varsity player."
When Veerbeek informed Granstra of the decision, she took it in stride, even though she did feel some pressure to perform right away considering the expectations that surround the Western Christian volleyball program.
"That was exciting to hear that they had that much faith in me as a freshman," Granstra said. "It was kind of intimidating because I didn't know how the seniors would react. I knew they would accept me, though."
Granstra, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, has lived up to the expectations. She's helped lead Western Christian to two state titles in three seasons to go along with more than 2,500 assists and 1,000 digs in her career.
"Those are pretty big stats," Veerbeek said. "She's just a fierce competitor and hates to lose. She has that personality and just wills the team and she leads by example. She's been a neat kid to have for four years and loves the sport. She's going to Northwestern (College) to play next year and as a coach, it's just rewarding to see them fall in love with the game and want to continue on with it."
Granstra's impact hasn't just been in the stats, either.
"I try and be an emotional leader. I try to fire our team up when we are done and encourage others when we mess up and just to focus on the next play," Granstra said. "I just try and encourage the team before the other team gets on a run."
Even though Granstra has been a mainstay in the starting lineup for the past four seasons, this one has been a bit different for her. In each of the previous three seasons, Granstra has been part of a 6-2 offense.
As a freshman, Granstra and Makenna Kooi switched out for each other. Granstra went on to lead the team in assists with 600 and Kooi had 500. Granstra played a 6-2 with fellow sophomore Tori Wynja the next season. Granstra finished with 651 assists and Wynja had 396. The two continued in that role last season with Granstra finishing with 664 assists and Wynja had 496.
You have free articles remaining.
But the Wolfpack graduated some key primary passers from last season's team and VeerBeek decided it would be the best thing for the team to move Wynja to a back row/outside hitter role and have Granstra take over as the team's primary setter.
"We had Olivia hit the last couple of years but she truly preferred being a setting. With slipping Tori into a role as a passer, we felt like it would make our offense the best it could be," Veerbeek said. "Olivia is our natural leader for the team and it's just a great fit and both are great kids that accepted their roles."
The move has paid off well for the Class 2A top-ranked Wolfpack. Granstra has 809 assists this season and Wynja has 342 digs and 194 kills. Granstra has the second-most assists in 2A.
"I was pretty excited. I've always liked to set. I was super pumped and I was ready to get focused on being able to connect with all of my hitters," Granstra said. "Last year I struggled with that a bit and this year it's been great focusing on one thing."
Granstra has also been a force in the backrow, too. She is second on the team with 373 digs and she was second on the team last season with 398 digs.
The reason she's so good in the backrow is one of the reasons she's such a good setter.
"She's got a great first step and is so quick," VeerBeek said. "She's relentless. There are times I look at my assistants and I can't believe she got that. She almost puts us in awe of some of the balls she can get to. She has such a quick reaction."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Carter Krull, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football: Krull caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown during the Lions win over Sioux Center in overtime, which gave the Lions the district title. He led the Lions with nine tackles and was 2-of-4 on point after attempts. He also had two touchbacks.
Jordyn Hamm, Spirit Lake: Hamm has 88 aces on the season for Spirit Lake plus she is 426 kills and is hitting .529 on the season.