It was Aiden Brock's work ethic that earned him some time on the mound for the Hinton High School baseball program as an eighth-grader.
Brock's work ethic hasn't dropped off since that point, either. It continues to drive him, which is why Brock's numbers improve each and every season for the Blackhawks baseball team.
As a freshman, Brock saw some time on the mound again and was the team's main courtesy runner. He scored 24 runs.
The next season, Brock earned a spot in the lineup and batted over .300. Last season he was one of Hinton's top hitters and pitchers and a mainstay at the leadoff spot, stealing 24 bases.
Brock's senior season is no different. Even though he's had a good amount of success over the past four seasons, he's on pace to have the best season of his career as a senior.
He's currently batting .409 with 23 runs scored, 11 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. He's struck out 25 batters in 19 1/3 innings and has a 1.45 earned run average.
None of this is a surprise to Hinton baseball coach Cale Kramer, who noticed how much Brock loved the game as an eighth-grader.
"His production is reflective of the work he's put in. He's a tireless worker and a lead by example guy," Kramer said. "He takes pride in his work and really focuses on the details to be a vital member of our program. He expects a lot of himself and he works really hard. We are very pleased with where he is at and the growth he's made. He just makes that progression you hope a high schooler makes when he goes through the program."
Brock has been a .300 hitter since earning a full-time spot as a sophomore. In 87 at-bats, the most on the team that season, Brock batted .310 with 19 runs scored. The next season he batted .387 with 29 runs scored in 75 at-bats. He already has 23 runs scored at the top of the lineup this season.
Brock is constantly on base because he doesn't strike out. He's struck out only once this season and 15 times total in the last three seasons combined.
"He's not much of a power hitter. He's a contact hitter and his ability to hit to all fields is crucial," Kramer said. "He has great hand-eye coordination and can fight off pitches that most wouldn't be able to. It's a strength and he takes pride in that. He's a competitor."
The one thing Brock has lacked at the plate is power. He has only one extra base hit this season, a triple, and six doubles in his career.
However, he makes up for it with his speed. Anytime Brock is on first base, he usually gets to second with a stolen base. During his freshman season, he stole eight bases. His sophomore year, 13. Last season Brock stole 24 bases and this season he has 19 already.
According to Quikstats, Brock has only been thrown out one time in the past four seasons, so he's earned a green light from Kramer.
"We don't question it, we don't ask. If he gets thrown out, we are surprised more than anything because it rarely happens. When he feels it, he feels it and goes," Kramer said. "Without the power in his bat, he turns all of his singles into a double because he's going to get to second base and there's the ability to drive him in after that. That's huge for us."
Brock, who plans to play baseball for Buena Vista, started to show his dominance on the mound as a freshman, with a 0.44 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 16 innings. But as a sophomore, he only threw 3 1/3 innings because of injury concerns. Kramer and Brock's family felt it was best to not have him pitch much that season but Brock did continue to do bullpen work.
The season away from the mound didn't seem to affect Brock. As a junior, he had 66 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in 40 1/3 innings and he's followed that performance up this season with 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.
"We didn't know what we would get (after his sophomore season). Would he backtrack? More arm trouble? His performance since that has been a good thing to see," Kramer said. "He's been able to develop his other pitches and he understands with catcher Blake Beller how to find hitters' weaknesses. He's great at putting the ball where he needs to."
Brock's performance has been key in Hinton's 14-1 start to the season. The Blackhawks are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and they didn't suffer their first loss until this past weekend against Iowa City Regina.
It's another strong performance from a senior class that's driving the Blackhawks this season along with Beller, Turner Schmitt, Braden Vonk, Fletcher Farrer, Jesse Ridgeway, Carson Turner and Dylan DeMoss.
"They are a great group. It's rare, at least at Hinton, to get nine seniors that stick it out. Most years you get three or four. We have nine guys that we trust," Kramer said. "They have seen some ups and downs and followed up some state teams of the past and didn't quite meet the expectations. They continued to grind it out and they are seeing the fruits of their labor."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Softball
Chandler Schemper, Western Christian -- The senior is batting .600 this season with only two strikeouts. She has two home runs, five doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Kayla Gerken, George-Little Rock/Central Lyon -- The senior is batting .571 and has 13 stolen basses on the season in 14 attempts. She's scored 15 runs.