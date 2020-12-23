SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hinton's Derek Anderson signs with UNI football

Anderson didn't receive a full scholarship from the UNI football program because a majority of it is academic because he has a 4.24-grade point average to go along with a score of 34 on his ACTs.

"That opened a lot of doors in the academic world," Anderson said. "I will major in psychology and that will put me on the pre-law path and that will leave me with a lot of doors. I can go into psychology or pre-law. Honestly, my first choice would be to go into coaching and psychology will be good for that, too."

Anderson has a picture hanging up that he's using as motivation. It's of Tate Hagen, Anderson's opponent in the 195-pound semifinals last season. Hagen is flexing while Anderson is laying on his back. Anderson doesn't want to have that feeling again.

Anderson's run to the semifinals was a bit of a surprise since he wasn't highly ranked but he forced Hagen, who went on to win the 195-pound title, to an ultimate tiebreaker, which Hagen barely won.

Now Anderson is a highly-ranked wrestler at No. 2 but he has the same mindset he had going into last year's state tournament.