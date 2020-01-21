SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Nieman has the right mindset for OABCIG

The talent has always been there for Jake Nieman on the wrestling mat.
Nieman had an impressive freshman season for OABCIG, finishing with a 31-4 record at 106 pounds. As a sophomore at 113 pounds, Nieman had a 31-6 record and then last season, Nieman jumped up to 138 pounds and went 30-8.
But even with the impressive records, Nieman has only made one trip to the state tournament - his freshman season at 106 pounds. He lost his first match at state. Nieman won his first match in the consolation round but was eliminated in his next contest.
Nieman has been unable to make a return trip to the Wells Fargo Arena. He fell one match short as a sophomore and last season he dealt with a knee injury and fell short at sectionals.
The last two seasons are driving Nieman as a senior and he is off to a solid start even though he had to go right from a championship season in football to on the mat for OABCIG. Wrestling at 145 pounds this season, Nieman picked up his 100th career victory and is 23-2 so far.
Nieman admitted he's got a different mindset in his final season.
"My body feels good and I am competing at a high level. It feels good to be winning matches," Nieman said. "I think a lot of it is being a senior. Usually I go out there and try and take care of business. I have the mindset that I am going to go out there and win and that I am better than the other person out there.
"I just keep pushing myself each day and remember what I am doing this for. Knowing I came up short both times shows me I can't let that slip through my fingers. I need to make sure I get to where I want to be."
Nieman's father, Randy, is the coach at OABCIG. He was there when Jake made it to state as a freshman and has seen his son qualify for Fargo nationals twice. However, Randy sees a different wrestler on the mat this season.
"I would say his confidence and the mental game of it is different," Randy Nieman said. "He, like any good wrestler, is well-traveled. There were doubts in the back of his head in previous years but this year, he's made comments to me before or after matches that are completely different. He's very confident with what he does on the mat.
You have free articles remaining.
"He's a wonderful leader. He's maybe not a vocal leader but a lot of the wrestlers can watch him and know what to do. He will mention moves for the guys to do and he wants to get into coaching."
Randy Nieman said part of the reason his son has more confidence is because of the season he had on the football field. Jake was a key piece of OABCIG's championship team on both sides of the ball. Nieman led Class 2A with 1,304 receiving yards and on defense, he intercepted six passes and returned two for touchdowns.
The confidence he had during the football season has carried over to the wrestling season.
"I really would attribute it to a successful football season, not only for him but the team. It's shown in his matches," Randy Nieman said. "I haven't seen a lot of pressure on him. He's very loose, very confident. Not cocky but confident. I think he feels he can wrestle with anyone in the state."
Nieman has competed with some of the best in the state. He won an 8-4 decision against Eagle Grove's Mark Dawson, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A at 145 pounds, for a tournament title back on Dec. 14. A week later, Nieman pinned PCM's Payton Drake, ranked No. 6 at 138 in 2A, in 5:33 at a tournament. Nieman's two losses are to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows' Reed Abbas, ranked No. 6 in 1A at 145, and Southeast Polk's Carson Martinson, ranked No. 10 in 3A.
Nieman is ranked No. 9 at 145 in 2A by iawrestle.com and he is No. 7 according to the Predicament.
But Nieman isn't worrying too much about his ranking right now because the steps for him are simple - get through sectionals then get through districts.
"Get to state and once I get there, the sky is the limit," said Jake Nieman, who plans to attend UNI to get a degree in education and coaching. "I feel I can compete with anyone in the state right now. I feel I can go higher than either (ranking). But one goal at a time."
HONORABLE MENTION
Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull boys' basketball: The sophomore had one of the big game in the Comets upset win over MOC-Floyd Valley last Thursday. He hit six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. In a win over Unity Christian, Te Slaa had 14 points.
Jayde Barto, Kingsley-Pierson girls' basketball: The senior, who now has more than 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds, scored 19 points and had six rebounds and three steals in a win over Lawton-Bronson last week.