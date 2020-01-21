SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jake Nieman has the right mindset for OABCIG

"I just keep pushing myself each day and remember what I am doing this for. Knowing I came up short both times shows me I can't let that slip through my fingers. I need to make sure I get to where I want to be."

Nieman's father, Randy, is the coach at OABCIG. He was there when Jake made it to state as a freshman and has seen his son qualify for Fargo nationals twice. However, Randy sees a different wrestler on the mat this season.

"I would say his confidence and the mental game of it is different," Randy Nieman said. "He, like any good wrestler, is well-traveled. There were doubts in the back of his head in previous years but this year, he's made comments to me before or after matches that are completely different. He's very confident with what he does on the mat.

"He's a wonderful leader. He's maybe not a vocal leader but a lot of the wrestlers can watch him and know what to do. He will mention moves for the guys to do and he wants to get into coaching."

Randy Nieman said part of the reason his son has more confidence is because of the season he had on the football field. Jake was a key piece of OABCIG's championship team on both sides of the ball. Nieman led Class 2A with 1,304 receiving yards and on defense, he intercepted six passes and returned two for touchdowns.