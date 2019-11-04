Last season, Jalyn Gramstad had a successful first season as West Lyon's starting quarterback but coming into his senior season, Gramstad could only devote a certain amount of time to football.
That's because Gramstad played a key role on West Lyon's boys' basketball team and was the Wildcats leading scorer (13.7 points per game). Then Gramstad played a key role for West Lyon's baseball team, which went 27-2. He hit .400 with 40 runs scored and 25 stolen based plus he had a 1.86 earned run average in 37 2/3 innings.
So instead of just focusing on one sport, Gramstad was having success in multiple sports, which is what West Lyon football coach Jay Rozeboom likes to see out of his players.
"He's a multisport athlete so he competes year-round and I think that's a big deal," Rozeboom said. "Competing year-round is a big deal, whether it's on the basketball court or the baseball diamond or in the weight room, it allows you to compete."
Gramstad, this week's Siouxland Athlete of the Week, credits that time competing with teammates to his improvement as a football player. It allowed him to click with his teammates, many of whom are multisports athletes.
"Whatever sports it is, we are always together no matter the season," Gramstad said. "The wrestlers, basketball players and baseball, we are all in the same locker room. It's the same comradery and that's something you always cherish."
Gramstad took over as West Lyon's starting quarterback as a junior and he threw for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. He completed 49 percent of his passes and only threw one interception. He also ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns as West Lyon went 7-3.
This season, Gramstad has been a key reason why the Wildcats are 9-1 and are heading into the second round of the Class 1A playoffs against Dike-New Hartford on Friday.
Gramstad has only thrown eight more passes this season but he's almost doubled his yardage and touchdown totals. Gramstad has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also ran for 595 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Gramstad's arm has allowed West Lyon to open up its already potent offense this season.
"I think our offensive coordinator wanted to open it up with that part of the game," Gramstad said. "West Lyon is known for the rushing attack and we love that. You put in a little passing, it makes us a little harder to defend."
He's also a key part in the Wildcats always dangerous ground game. While Logan Meyer leads the team with 934 yards and 18 touchdowns and Mason Maurer had 361 yards and seven touchdowns, Gramstad makes sure opposing teams can't key on them since he is averaging 9.2 yards per game and has a touchdown run of 81 yards this season.
"I just think it starts with everything upfront. If you do a great job of blocking upfront, everything is going to work," Rozeboom said. "Our offensive line has done a great job of opening up holes for him and that's the nucleus of our team. Our offensive coordinator Jeremy Childress has done a good job of putting this offense together."
Gramstad has been just as effective on the defensive side as a defensive back. He has a team-high four interceptions on a squad that has 15 total interceptions on the season. He also has two fumble recoveries and 22 tackles.
"I think just doing my job back there is key. I focus a lot on defense," Gramstad said. "When we are communicating back there and know the coverage and the run fits, it just makes us dangerous back there when we are all doing our jobs."
While it all seems a lot to ask of Gramstad, the senior captain has taken it all in stride and has put up impressive numbers each game for the Wildcats.
"He does a good job of leading us on the field on both sides of the ball," Rozeboom said. "We have a lot of good senior leadership and he was chosen as one of the captains. That's a very high honor and it shows the respect he has with his teammates. He leads by example and he is verbal as well. He's done a great job this year on and off the field."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Payton Lode, Sheldon volleyball - The sophomore had 24 kills and hit .380 as the Orabs upset Spirit Lake in five sets in the region semifinals last week. Lode played through an ankle injury and also had 14 digs.
Sarahy Hamman, Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson cross country - The sophomore finished in 13th place at the Class 2A state girls cross country meet and helped the team to a seventh-place finish.