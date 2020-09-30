SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Koenck invaluable to Remsen St. Mary's offense

Koenck is one of the reasons the Hawks' offense is so difficult to contain.

Harpenau and Jaxon Bunkers have split time at quarterback. Harpenau has passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns and Bunkers has passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Harpenau has 213 yards rushing and five scores and Bunkers has 136 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Damen Brownmiller has 13 receptions for 209 yards and three scores and Austin Jensen has 10 receptions for 132 yards and a score.

"We have a lot of fun (on offense)," Koenck said. "We have all of the motions and gimmicks to make it easy to do your job. One missed tackle and we are off to the house. It can be anyone in any given game."

Koenck's 12th touchdown of the season comes from special teams play. He returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. He's also 15-of-19 on extra-point attempts.

"On top of that, he can kick the ball," Osterman said. "He's really good on extra points."

As valuable as Koenck has been on offense, he's played just as big of a role on defense. The linebacker has 16 tackles, fifth on the team, and an interception.

Osterman said Koenck's play on defense goes beyond the stats.