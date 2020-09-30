SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jeremy Koenck invaluable to Remsen St. Mary's offense

REMSEN, Iowa — Jeremy Koenck stepped up in a big way for Remsen St. Mary's in 2019.
Last season he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, finished with 50 tackles and even split kickoff duties.
Still, first-year RSM head coach Tim Osterman, who has been with the program for the past few years as an assistant, needed more out of Koenck this season.
The Hawks were coming off a run to the UNI-Dome in the 8-man semifinals but key players such as Brady Homan, Noah Schroeder and Skyler Waldschmitt graduated. So Osterman needed to Koenck to step into a leadership role along with putting up the same production on both sides of the ball as he did in 2019.
Koenck, the Journal Siouxland Athlete of the Week, has fulfilled those duties. He leads the team through four games with 12 total touchdowns, is fifth on the team in tackles and now kicks the Hawks' extra-point attempts.
As Osterman puts it, Koenck embodies all of the core values of the St. Mary's football program, which is 4-0 this season and ranked No. 3 in 8-man.
"We are really lucky to have him," Osterman said. "He's really had to kind of step up. It's been invaluable for him to continue his production and increase his leadership. He's been willing to do what the team needs and does what needs to be done to win games. That's where he's grown the most, knowing his responsibilities."
Koenck said he's doing what he observed other team captains have done in the past.
"The leaders last year taught me how to be a leader," Koenck said. "I knew this year I would have a big role. I am one of the guys that had to step up and show the other guys how to do it."
While Koenck led the Hawks in rushing during the regular season in 2019, his breakout game came in the first round of the playoffs against East Mills.
Koenck carried the ball times 23 times in the game and finished with 261 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
After the three postseason games, Koenck rushed for 427 yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries, an 8.1 yards per carry average.
"I really just started running in a different style (in the postseason)," Koenck said. "The East Mills game was a surprise. I didn't know I was pushing 300 yards. Coach said if he would've left me in (late in the game), I would've gotten 300."
Osterman said Koenck's production from the postseason has carried over to this season and he's running with more confidence.
Through four games, Koenck has rushed for 473 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 carries, a 7.8 yards per carry average. He's also caught five passes and three of those have gone for touchdowns.
Koenck is one of the reasons the Hawks' offense is so difficult to contain.
Harpenau and Jaxon Bunkers have split time at quarterback. Harpenau has passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns and Bunkers has passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Harpenau has 213 yards rushing and five scores and Bunkers has 136 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Damen Brownmiller has 13 receptions for 209 yards and three scores and Austin Jensen has 10 receptions for 132 yards and a score.
"We have a lot of fun (on offense)," Koenck said. "We have all of the motions and gimmicks to make it easy to do your job. One missed tackle and we are off to the house. It can be anyone in any given game."
Koenck's 12th touchdown of the season comes from special teams play. He returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. He's also 15-of-19 on extra-point attempts.
"On top of that, he can kick the ball," Osterman said. "He's really good on extra points."
As valuable as Koenck has been on offense, he's played just as big of a role on defense. The linebacker has 16 tackles, fifth on the team, and an interception.
Osterman said Koenck's play on defense goes beyond the stats.
"If people found the time to understand the 8-man game and the complexities of taking away the run game and the pass game, you have to have guys that can do both things. Jeremy is unique that he can do both," Osterman said. "His job is to cover guys from the outside and fit in the run box. He does a really good job of that. He's talented enough to cover those people when they split him out.
"Levi Waldschmitt is similar. Having two outside linebackers that can do that sets us apart and makes us super versatile."
HONORABLE MENTION
Eric Brannon, Siouxland Christian: The Eagles senior is ranked 28th in this week's Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll. Brannon easily won the Westwood Invite last Monday with a time of 18 minutes, 42 seconds. The Eagles also received the No. 14 team ranking Wednesday.
Kole Reis, Kingsley-Pierson: The senior defensive tackle not only leads the Panthers with eight sacks, it's also tied for the third-most in the state.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!