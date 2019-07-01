Jessen Reinking's first love has always been football.
So when Reinking broke his ankle about two weeks before the season opener for baseball, his first thought was making sure he was ready for the upcoming football season at Augustana University.
Even though he was a standout catcher and pitcher for Kingsley-Pierson, missing the baseball season was in the back of his mind at first.
"When it first happened, my main focus was football because I am going to college to play football. Once the baseball season started, I got down because it's one of my favorite sports and it kind of got to me a little bit," said Reinking, this week's Journal's Siouxland Athlete of the Week. "It just made me want to work out harder in the offseason to be able to play this year. It lit a fire in me."
Kingsley-Pierson coach Taylor Doeschot planned on Reinking to play a big part in the Panthers' season as a junior. He was coming off a sophomore campaign in which he struck out 32 batters in 28 innings for a 1.75 ERA and he batted .304 with a team-high 22 RBIs and six doubles.
Reinking, who Doeschot said goes by Bubba, has been a mainstay in the Panthers lineup since he was an eighth-grader.
Reinking was determined to make a big impact this season for the Panthers. So far, he's done just that.
On the mound, Reinking has a 1.87 ERA in 33 2/3 innings. He's struck out 47 batters and has held opponents to a .163 batting average. Offensively, Reinking is the top power-hitter for the Panthers. He's batting .316 with 22 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and the team's lone home run on the season.
Reinking is the Panthers' starting catcher, the team's top pitcher and bats clean-up in the lineup.
"He's having a good year. Not a lot of guys can be your number one on the mound and then be the everyday catcher," Doeschot said. "He keeps his body in great shape. He works out five to six days a week to play college football. All the credit to him, he takes care of his body like nobody I've seen in high school."
Reinking has been the team's starting catcher since his eighth-grade season. He batted .286 in his first taste of varsity action in 63 at-bats.
While his eighth-grade campaign was quite successful, he took a major step forward as a freshman. He batted .361 with 22 RBIs and six doubles.
Reinking said he just knew what it took to be a varsity player by then. Doeschot says Reinking just has natural power with a fluid swing.
"He doesn't do too much with his swing. He just tries to stay smooth and put the barrel on the ball," Doeschot said. "When you are his size, when you put the barrel on it, it will fly. That's what I preach to him and he tries to stay with that."
Unlike his hitting, it took a bit for Reinking to find himself on the mound. He pitched a combined 15 innings as an eighth-grader and a freshman. As a sophomore, Reinking became part of a talented Panthers' staff that had a 2.14 ERA on the season. He threw 28 innings as a sophomore.
But then he missed his whole junior season and Reinking was a bit concerned he wouldn't find his form back.
It didn't take Reinking long to get back into a groove on the mound, though.
"He had great mechanics to begin with. He's a big, strong boy and he was throwing hard and accurate as a sophomore. I loved his command," Doeschot said. "We did a lot of preseason work in February when the state allows it. His mechanics are simple and fluid so he got right back in the swing of things. He's stayed in great shape. A lot of credit to him for doing that."
Reinking has played a big role in the Panthers 21-4 season so far. Kingsley-Pierson is ranked No. 8 in the Class 1A rankings.
He's one of three seniors, along with Nathan Keck and Kyler Krieg. Reinking and Krieg have been on the varsity roster since they were eighth-graders and Keck joined them during their freshman seasons.
While football is Reinking's first love, he's had a lot of fun and success playing baseball over the last five years.
"It's been a blast. Being able to play with great people since I've been in eighth grade, it's been awesome. Coming in as an eighth-grader, I just wanted to work for a spot and just make a name for myself," Reinking said. "I just want to make the most out of my senior season. It's been a blast playing with Nathan and Kyler. We've been playing together since we were little and now we are seniors in high school."
Honorable mentions
Ella Larsen, Newell-Fonda -- The sophomore has driven in 53 runs this season, the second-most in the whole state this season. She's batting .413 with 14 doubles and three home runs for the No. 4-ranked Mustangs.
Izzy Backhaus, Spirit Lake -- The junior leads the team with 38 RBIs and she is batting .347 on the season. She has 10 doubles on the season.