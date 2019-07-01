Siouxland Athlete of the Week

Jessen Reinking

Kingsley-Pierson baseball

Why: Reinking has struck out 47 batters in 33 2/3 innings to go along with a 1.87 ERA this season. He's batting .316 with a team high 22 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and a home run.

FYI: Reinking will play football at Augustana University this fall. He's been on the varsity baseball roster for K-P since he was an eighth-grader.