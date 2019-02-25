ORANGE CITY, Iowa | Jori Bronner didn’t need to be reminded from her coaches about the importance of rebounding.
Bronner knew she had to step up, especially down the tournament trail. The 5-foot-11 senior post from Unity Christian posted her fourth consecutive double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds as the 15th-ranked Knights qualified for the Class 2A state girls basketball tournament following an 82-71 win in the Region 1 title game over Cherokee.
The Sioux City Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week enters Tuesday night’s 6:45 first-round 2A state game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against No. 1 Grundy Center (22-0) having averaged 19 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three regional tournament games for the 19-5 (11-0 War Eagle Conference) squad, back at state for the first time since winning the 2016 2A state title.
“As the more intense tournament games come around, no team is going to roll over because no team wants their season to end,” said the 18-year old daughter of David and Cheryl Bronner of Orange City, who overall, averages 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. “Everyone has to step up and be ready. That’s what I have done. That’s what my teammates have done. They’ve risen to the occasion. You can tell by their statistics.
“(Rebounding) was not stressed on me by the coaches. I know I have to get those. I had to be more aggressive going after them against Cherokee because if I don’t get them, they’ll get more chances and score off those. I didn’t want to let my teammates down. By getting rebounds, we cut down their possessions and gave them less opportunities to score.”
Coach Jay Schuiteman’s Knights outrebounded No. 4 Cherokee 51-32 that night. Janie Schoonhoven (17.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg), a 5-10 sophomore, scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for a squad that avenged a 91-42 loss on Nov. 30.
“A lot of times for Cherokee, it was one shot,” said Schuiteman. “They didn’t have a lot of offensive rebounds. Jori in the full court, she knew how to finish. Down the stretch, she had 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. She used her athleticism.
“She does a good job of going after the rebounds. I don’t know (what Bronner thinks about). Jori is even-keeled and level-headed. She doesn’t get too excited or too down on herself. A lot of what Jori does is natural. She has a lot of God-given ability. She has the ability to react and go after rebounds well.”
Bronner began the double-double stretch with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-48 WEC win over West Sioux. Prior to that game, she hadn’t experienced twin totals in both scoring and rebounding in the squad’s previous 20 games.
“Boxing out, that’s the main thing I look for,” said Bronner. “Then, follow the ball. Make sure you’re in front of your opponent. If they’re behind you, they can’t get the ball. You can’t give up on the rebound. A lot of times rebounds fly out of a person’s hand.”
Unity Christian is shooting 50.8 percent from the field for the season. Second on the team with 78 assists, Bronner is shooting a team-best 61.8 percent while Schoonhoven’s at 60.9 and 5-10 senior Corrina Timmermans (10.2 ppg, 127 assists) is at 53.9. Teammate Justine Malenke (11.8 ppg), the Knights’ leader with 78 three-point field goals is also a threat.
If the names sound familiar, well, all of them but Malenke spent the first week of basketball practice playing at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. A middle hitter, Bronner received 2A All-Tournament honors, contributing 364 kills, 294 digs and 69 blocks for the Patty Timmermans-coached squad that went 32-7 and finished as the 2A state runner-up.
“Coach gave us two days off, so we started practice the Wednesday after state,” said Bronner, a Dordt College volleyball recruit. “Basketball has been going great just like volleyball. All of us are working together. Whether it’s basketball or volleyball, we’re close friends on and off the court. It’s nice to see how hard we’re working together for one goal.”
SPECIAL MENTION
Girls Basketball
Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig…. The senior guard provided 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Monarchs qualified for the Class 4A state tournament with a 73-63 win over Glenwood.
Wrestling
Lucus Anglin, Vermillion…. The junior completed a 42-3 season by winning each of his four matches in the 138-pound weight class at the South Dakota Class A state tournament.